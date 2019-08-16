TV News Roundup: ‘Silicon Valley’s’ Final Season Sets October Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, “Silicon Valley” returns to HBO on Oct. 27 and Quibi greenlights a new cooking competition show “Dismantled.”

DATES

The fifth season of Netflix‘s “Peaky Blinders” will premiere on the streamer Oct. 4. The newest season will continue to follow one gangster family in the lawless streets of Birmingham, UK during the midst of the 1929 financial crash. Directed by Anthony Byrne, the series stars Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, and Paul Anderson.

The sixth and final season of “Silicon Valley” will return to HBO on Oct. 27. The seven-episode season will continue to take a comedic look at the epicenter of technology and start-up culture, starring Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Amanda Crew, Jimmy O. Yang, Suzanne Cryer, Matt Ross, and Josh Brener.

GREENLIGHTS

BET Plus has greenlit its first original two-hour movie, “Sacrifice.” The legal thriller, starring Paula Patton as titular character Danielle Hernandez, will debut as a backdoor pilot to a possible series in 2020.

Quibi has announced “Dismantled,” a new cooking competition to be hosted by Tituss Burgess. From the creator and executive producer of “Chopped,” Linda Lea, the new show will begin each episode by cannon-blasting a mystery food dish at each of the contestants, who will then have to use their culinary skills to distinguish the ingredients and re-create the dish.

PROGRAMMING

The NFL Films documentary “A Lifetime of Sundays” will make its television debut on ESPN on Aug. 25, and again on ABC on Sept. 25. In celebration of the NFL’s 100th season, the 90-minute film chronicles four female NFL owners, including Virginia Halas McCaskey, Martha Ford, Patricia Rooney and Norma Hunt.