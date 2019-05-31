×
‘Silicon Valley’ to End With Season 6 on HBO

Silicon Valley
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

The upcoming sixth season of “Silicon Valley” will be the HBO comedy’s last, Variety has learned.

The final season will be an abbreviated seven episode run, making it the shortest season of the show. “Silcon Valley” is currently in pre-production and is slated to debut later this year. It had been announced late last year that production on the season would be delayed until this summer due to co-showrunner and executive producer Alec Berg’s commitments to fellow HBO comedy “Barry.”

“’Silicon Valley’ has been a career and life highlight for us,” said Berg and fellow co-showrunner/executive producer Mike Judge. “We’ll miss it desperately, but we’ve always let Pied Piper’s journey guide the way, and Season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion. We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew, and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there’s only so much we can do to make the world a better place.”

The series follows the founders of a tech startup in Silicon Valley called Pied Piper. It stars Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Amanda Crew, Jimmy O. Yang, Suzanne Cryer, Matt Ross, and Josh Brener. The show has been nominated for multiple Emmys throughout its run, including best comedy series. It has won two of the awards to date, both in 2015.

“It’s been quite a ride since the pilot, when Richard Hendricks’ algorithm first caught the eye of Peter Gregory and Gavin Belson,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming.  “In the meantime, our culture’s entire relationship with technology has been transformed, and Alec and Mike’s meticulous storytelling has managed to stay ahead of it every step of the way. This type of comedic chemistry, both behind and in front of the camera, is rarely found. Silicon Valley is just the beginning of many more collaborations with these hilarious writers and performers, as well as our standout crew.”

The series was created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler, and Dave Krinsky. Judge and Berg executive produce along with Clay Tarver, Michael Rotenberg, Tom Lassally, Jim Kleverweis, Lew Morton, and Jamie Babbit. Ron Weiner, Sarah Walker, and Daisy Gardner are co-executive producers.

This marks the latest HBO mainstay series to sign off in 2019. Both the critically-acclaimed political comedy “Veep” and the megahit fantasy series “Game of Thrones” aired their series finales earlier this month.

