×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Silicon Valley’ Creators Developing Match.com Origin Series at TBS (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and David Krinsky are poised to tackle another tech-related subject.

The duo’s adaptation of the novel “The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet’s Rise” about the origins of the dating website Match.com has received a pilot script order at TBS, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project has original author David Kushner attached as an executive producer and hails from The Gotham Group, where Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson, Jeremy Bell and DJ Goldberg are all on board as EPs.

“The Players Ball,” published in April, 2019 by Simon & Schuster, tells the story of the incredible battle between the founder of Match.com and the con man who swindled him out of the website Sex.com, resulting in an all-out war for the control of love and sex on the internet.

In 1994, entrepreneur Gary Kremen used a $2,500 loan to create the first online dating service, Match.com. He quickly bought the Sex.com domain too, betting the combination of love and sex would help propel the internet into the mainstream. However, Kremen was surprised to find his plan was being scuppered when he learned that someone named Stephen Michael Cohen had stolen the rights to Sex.com and was already making millions that Kremen would never see. Thus began Kremen and Cohen’s decade-long battle for control.

Altschuler and Krinsky’s HBO series, which they co-created with Mike Judge, is set to come to an end after a shortened sixth season. The duo are also known for their work on the Fox animated comedy “King of the Hill.” They are repped by 3 Arts and Morris Yorn. Kushner is represented by the law firm of Hirsch Wallerstein and literary agent David McCormick of the McCormick Literary Agency.

The Gotham Group is currently in pre-production on its “Masters of Doom” pilot at USA (which is also based on a Kushner novel) and recently scored a script commitment plus penalty for its Sterling K. Brown-produced “Washington Black” series at Hulu.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • 'Silicon Valley' Creators Developing Match.com Origin

    'Silicon Valley' Creators Developing Match.com Origin Series at TBS (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and David Krinsky are poised to tackle another tech-related subject. The duo’s adaptation of the novel “The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet’s Rise” about the origins of the dating website Match.com has received a pilot script order at TBS, Variety has [...]

  • Appeals Court: Rich Family's Lawsuit Against

    Appeals Court Says Seth Rich Family's Lawsuit Against Fox News May Continue

    The parents of slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich prevailed in an effort to sue Fox News Channel over allegations that employees of the network helped promote unproven theories the young man’s death was tied to a leak of emails from the DNC to WikiLeaks in 2016. The Court of Appeals for the Second [...]

  • Jenny McCarthy attends the LA Premiere

    Emmys: Jenny McCarthy, Shannon Sharpe, Kelly Osbourne to Host Fox's Pre-Shows

    Fox has tapped “The Masked Singer” panelist Jenny McCarthy, as well as Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe and “fashion expert” Kelly Osbourne to host its two Emmy pregame shows. “Fox’s Live Emmy Red Carpet Preshow” will air live from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, followed by the hour-long “Fox’s Live Emmy [...]

  • Shane Gillis

    Shane Gillis' Racist Material Isn't 'Pushing Boundaries' — It's Boring (Column)

    It only took a few hours after “Saturday Night Live” announced its new cast members for one of them to come under fire. As per his own podcast and YouTube videos, new hire Sean Gillis has a history of cracking racist “jokes” about minorities that are so astonishingly nasty that I won’t repeat them here. [...]

  • Variety Power of Women New York

    Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira's 'Americanah' Adaptation Ordered to Series at HBO Max

    Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira’s planned adaptation of the novel “Americanah” has received a straight-to-series order at HBO Max, Variety has learned. HBO Max has given the limited series a 10-episode order. Nyong’o will star in the series, with Gurira writing the pilot and serving as showrunner. Based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel, “Americanah” tells the [...]

  • Workers get the stage ready for

    CNN, New York Times Will Host Next Democratic Debate

    CNN and The New York Times will co-host and moderate the fourth debate among Democratic Oval Office hopefuls, the Democratic National Committee announced Friday. The event, to be held at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, is scheduled to take place on October 15 – and the following day, if needed. CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad