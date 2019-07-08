×

SideCar, Fox Entertainment's Content Development Accelerator, Names Exec Team

Elaine Low

Hend Baghdady, Susan Lierle, Jeff Nemon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Subjects

SideCar, Fox Entertainment’s new content development accelerator led by Gail Berman, has filled out its executive team with Hend Baghdady, Susan Lierle, Jeff Nemon, Alana Romoff, Matthew Chadwick and Eduardo Lopez-Mendez. The company is set to develop scripted and unscripted projects alike for both the Fox network and third-party platforms.

“This truly is an amazing team of accomplished executives,” said Berman in a statement. “I’ve worked with most of them for the past four years, and the reason they’ve all come over to SideCar is because what they’ve produced has been stellar. Now, we all have a unified purpose of determining how best to serve the needs of Fox, as well as those of our third-party partners.”

Baghdady has been named executive vice president of development and production at SideCar. Formerly senior vice president of alternative and production for The Jackal Group, she developed and exec-produced Netflix’s “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo”; prior to that, she served as exec producer and executive in charge of production at Fox Network Groups’ Animation Domination High-Def Studios.

Lierle is now SideCar’s senior vice president of business and legal affairs. Prior to that, she was a business affairs consultant at 20th Century Fox TV for two years. Before her time at 20th, she spent nine years as senior VP of business and legal affairs at NBCUniversal, and seven years as assistant general counsel for Turner Entertainment Group.

Nemon has been appointed SideCar’s senior vice president of drama development. Formerly the vice president of TV development at Valhalla Entertainment, he worked closely with “The Walking Dead” franchise and other shows; prior to that, he worked at CBS Television Studios and in the TV literary department of The Collective management company.

Romoff is now vice president of development at SideCar. She was most recently at The Jackal Group, overseeing the development and production of its scripted TV projects; before that, she served as a development exec at Lionsgate Television, and began her career at Principato Young Entertainment.

Chadwick is SideCar’s new vice president of alternative programming and production. Previously, he served as head of production at Animation Domination High-Def Studios, and has developed and produced content for NBC, MTV and Turner’s Adult Swim.

Lastly, Lopez-Mendez has been tapped to be SideCar’s manager of business and legal affairs. He was previously a contracts administrator at The Jackal Group, and prior to that worked as a business and legal affairs law clerk for Good Universe Entertainment and Marvel Television.

