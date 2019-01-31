×
Showtime Orders Sequel to ‘The L Word’

Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Showtime has given a series order to its long-awaited sequel to “The L Word.”

Showtime confirmed the order Thursday morning during its portion of the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif. The series is headed into production this summer for debut later this year.

Marja-Lewis Ryan will serve as showrunner and exec producer of the series alongside “L Word” creator Ilene Chaiken and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey. The drama that revolved around a group of LGBT women living on the Westside of Los Angeles ran for six seasons on Showtime from 2004 to 2009. Beals, Moennig and Hailey will reprise their roles for the new season.

“Marja has brought her unique and contemporary vision to ‘The L Word’ and blended it beautifully into the fabric of Ilene’s groundbreaking series,” said Gary Levine, Showtime’s co-president of entertainment. “This revered show was both entertaining and impactful when it originally ran on Showtime, and we are confident that our new version will do that and more in 2019.”

