×

Showtime Survival Drama ‘Yellowjackets’ Casts Four (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Showtime

Showtime’s survival drama pilot “Yellowjackets” has added four more players to its cast.

Ava Allan (“Pretty Little Liars”), Courtney Eaton (“Line of Duty”) Briana Venskus (“Sorry for Your Loss”), and Liv Hewson (“Bombshell”), will all play recurring roles in the pilot, alongside series regulars Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Yellowjackets,” described as equal parts survival epic, horror story and coming-of-age drama, tells the story of a team of talented high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while at the same time tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.

Venskus will play Jessica Cruz, a reporter digging into the survivors’ past and trying to separate fact from fiction. Venskus’s other credits include “Nasvhille,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Supergirl, and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” She is repped by Authentic and Abrams Artists Agency.

Allan will play the adult teenaged daughter of Shauna (Lynskey). Allan previously appeared in “Suits” and “Modern Family” and is repped by Coast to Coast Talent and Protege Entertainment.

Eaton will play Lottie, the Yellowjackets’ resident rich girl, whose ambitions and polish belie a personal struggle she keeps hidden from her teammates. Eaton made her big screen debut in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and is repped by Management 360 and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Hewson will play Vanessa “Van” Palmer, the Yellowjackets goalie whose infectious enthusiasm makes her the unofficial mascot of the team. Their credits include “Let It Snow,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” and “Homecoming Queens.” Hewson is represented by Aran Michael Management, Mosaic and UTA.

The series was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who will also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Karyn Kusama will executive produce and direct the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine will also executive produce. The pilot will be produced for Showtime by eOne.

Pictured above (L-R) Ava Allan, Courtney Eaton, Briana Venskus, and Liv Hewson.

More TV

  • Showtime Survival Drama 'Yellowjackets' Adds Four

    Showtime Survival Drama 'Yellowjackets' Casts Four (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showtime’s survival drama pilot “Yellowjackets” has added four more players to its cast. Ava Allan (“Pretty Little Liars”), Courtney Eaton (“Line of Duty”) Briana Venskus (“Sorry for Your Loss”), and Liv Hewson (“Bombshell”), will all play recurring roles in the pilot, alongside series regulars Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy [...]

  • Chris Albrecht

    Chris Albrecht Teams With Legendary for International TV Production Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

    Former HBO and Starz chief Chris Albrecht is teaming with Legendary on a venture designed to produce and finance TV series for the international market. The deal calls for Legendary and Albrecht to form a new, still-unnamed entity that will operate separately from Legendary TV but still have access to Legendary’s production infrastructure and administrative [...]

  • SOUNDTRACK Netflix

    'Soundtrack' on Netflix: TV Review

    Netflix’s new musical drama “Soundtrack,” from “Smash” executive producer Joshua Safran, is a deeply frustrating entry to the genre. Originally pitched as “Mixtape” for broadcast network TV, “Soundtrack” uses a vague framework of “Love songs are good” to have its characters lip-sync existing songs — by artists ranging from Demi Lovato to Joni Mitchell —at [...]

  • SOUNDTRACK

    'Soundtrack' Boss on Lip-Synching, Being Influenced by 'Smash,' Casting on 'Faith'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Soundtrack,” streaming now on Netflix. Veteran television writer and producer Joshua Safran says music is actually his “No. 1 passion.” Having grown up playing music well before he studied film and television, Safran has had a longtime love of musicals. He was able to [...]

  • The Mandalorian

    'The Mandalorian': 5 Burning Questions From 'The Reckoning'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on if you have not watched the first seven episodes of Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.” After two or three episodes that felt like “The Mandalorian” was in cruise control, Chapter 7, ominously titled “The Reckoning,” kicked proceedings into hyperspace. Mando returns to Nevarro, the scene of his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad