Showtime Survival Drama ‘Yellowjackets’ Casts Four (EXCLUSIVE)

Showtime’s survival drama pilot “Yellowjackets” has added four more players to its cast.

Ava Allan (“Pretty Little Liars”), Courtney Eaton (“Line of Duty”) Briana Venskus (“Sorry for Your Loss”), and Liv Hewson (“Bombshell”), will all play recurring roles in the pilot, alongside series regulars Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

“Yellowjackets,” described as equal parts survival epic, horror story and coming-of-age drama, tells the story of a team of talented high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while at the same time tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.

Venskus will play Jessica Cruz, a reporter digging into the survivors’ past and trying to separate fact from fiction. Venskus’s other credits include “Nasvhille,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Supergirl, and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” She is repped by Authentic and Abrams Artists Agency.

Allan will play the adult teenaged daughter of Shauna (Lynskey). Allan previously appeared in “Suits” and “Modern Family” and is repped by Coast to Coast Talent and Protege Entertainment.

Eaton will play Lottie, the Yellowjackets’ resident rich girl, whose ambitions and polish belie a personal struggle she keeps hidden from her teammates. Eaton made her big screen debut in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and is repped by Management 360 and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Hewson will play Vanessa “Van” Palmer, the Yellowjackets goalie whose infectious enthusiasm makes her the unofficial mascot of the team. Their credits include “Let It Snow,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” and “Homecoming Queens.” Hewson is represented by Aran Michael Management, Mosaic and UTA.

The series was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who will also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Karyn Kusama will executive produce and direct the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine will also executive produce. The pilot will be produced for Showtime by eOne.

Pictured above (L-R) Ava Allan, Courtney Eaton, Briana Venskus, and Liv Hewson.