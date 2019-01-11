×
TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases ‘Billions’ Season 4 Trailer (Watch)

By and
Billions renewed season 2
CREDIT: Courtesy Showtime

In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime released a new trailer for season four of “Billions,” and Fox announced a new premiere date for “Masterchef Junior.” 

DATES 

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will broadcast live on CBS following President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 11:35 p.m. live ET/delayed PT. Guests joining Colbert for the live broadcast will be announced at a later date.

The culinary competition series “MasterChef Junior” returns Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Entering its seventh season, the series gives talented kids between the ages of 8 and 13 the chance to showcase their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of delicious challenges. Chef Gordon Ramsay and pastry chef Christina Tosi will be joined by chef and restaurateur Aarón Sánchez on the judges’ panel.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2019,” an interactive countdown special where viewers will be able to vote live for the all-time funniest Super Bowl commercial, will broadcast Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The special will be hosted by Boomer Esiason, analyst for CBS Sports’ NFL pregame show “The NFL Today,” and Daniela Ruah, star of CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and will originate from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of “Super Bowl LIII.”

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime released a new trailer for season four of “Billions.” This season, former enemies Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) are joining forces to eradicate their rivals, which include Asia Kate Dillon and Toby Leonard Moore as well as guest stars Clancy Brown and John Malkovich. “Billions” was created by showrunner Brian Koppelman and Andrew Ross Sorkin and is executive produced by Koppelman and fellow showrunner David Levien. Season four is set to premiere March 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

RATINGS

The Season six premiere of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” on NBC put up a two-year high for the series in the overnight ratings. The season premiere averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.6 million viewers, up 71% in the demo from last season’s premiere on Fox.

  • Billions renewed season 2

