You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Showtime Nears Deal for Steve Zaillian Series Based on Patricia Highsmith Novels

By

William's Most Recent Stories

View All
Steven Zaillian
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Showtime appears to be set to bring Tom Ripley, the serial killer antihero of Patricia Highsmith’s novels, to the small screen.

Sources say the cabler is in final negotiations for a straight-to-series order from Steve Zaillian, who will return to writing and directing TV for the first time since creating HBO’s award-winning mini-series “The Night Of.” Zaillian is reportedly in position to write and direct the majority of the first season.

The prospective series will center on the eventual serial killer Ripley, and will likely draw from five of Highsmith’s crime novels: “The Talented Mrs. Ripley,” “Ripley’s Game,” “Ripley Under Ground,” “The Boy Who Followed Ripley,” and “Ripley Underwater.”

Highsmith’s series of Ripley novels have been adapted for the big screen several times, but never for U.S. television. The character was most famously played by Matt Damon in the 1999 psychological thriller “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” which was nominated for five Academy Awards, and then again in 2002 by John Malkovich in “Ripley’s Game.”

Her first novel, “Strangers on a Train,” published in 1950, was adapted by Alfred Hitchcock into the Warner Bros. classic movie only a year later.

Zaillian will serve as an executive producer on the series, alongside Sharon Levy, Garrett Basch, Philipp Keel, Ben Forkner, and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady. Levy will oversee the show which Endemol Shine North America will produce.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More TV

  • Steven Zaillian

    Showtime Nears Deal for Steve Zaillian Series Based on Patricia Highsmith Novels

    Showtime appears to be set to bring Tom Ripley, the serial killer antihero of Patricia Highsmith’s novels, to the small screen. Sources say the cabler is in final negotiations for a straight-to-series order from Steve Zaillian, who will return to writing and directing TV for the first time since creating HBO’s award-winning mini-series “The Night [...]

  • Fox News Tops Cable News Ratings,

    Fox News Tops Q1 Cable News Ratings, Maddow Bests Hannity in Key Demo

    Fox News Channel once again came out on top of the cable news ratings for the first quarter, but not without stiff competition from MSNBC and Rachel Maddow in particular. In the primetime 8-11 p.m. slot, Fox News averaged 2.4 million total viewers (down 1% from the year-ago quarter), with including 421,000 in the key [...]

  • Democratic Debates

    Second Democratic Debate, Hosted by CNN, to Be Held July 30-31 in Detroit

    WASHINGTON — The second Democratic presidential primary debate will be held on July 30 and July 31 in Detroit, with the exact venue to be announced. CNN will broadcast the event across platforms, including CNN International and CNN en Espanol. The Democratic National Committee announced last week that the first Democratic debate would be held [...]

  • Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani'The

    Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani Talk ‘Little America’ at WGFestival

    Oscar nominated screenwriters Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani kicked off the WGFestival 2019 on Saturday with an opening keynote conversation about their paths to writing and comedy. Presented by the Writers Guild Foundation with Academy Education and Nicholl Fellowship Programs, the festival brought together top creatives and executives from the industry for panels, discussions [...]

  • bravo logo

    'Blind Date' Reboot Ordered to Series at Bravo

    “Blind Date” is getting a modern-day reboot, courtesy of Bravo, Variety has learned. The original “Blind Date,” which ran for for 10 syndicated seasons from 1999 to 2006, used hidden cameras to film two strangers, who were fixed up by the show, as they embarked on their first date. Now that dating apps have changed the [...]

  • game of thrones season 8 poster

    Latest 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Promo Shows Winterfell in Ruins

    As if the wait for the final season of “Game of Thrones” couldn’t get any harder, HBO has dropped three new teasers in 24 hours. The newest teaser video, titled “Aftermath,” shows a destroyed and abandoned Winterfell with sounds of howling winds, clanging swords and roaring dragons filling the minute-long trailer. The video ends on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad