Showtime Taps Michael Engleman for Chief Marketing Officer Spot

Michael Engleman, most recently the chief marketing officer at TBS and TNT, has been named CMO of Showtime Networks, succeeding Don Buckley.

He will oversee Showtime’s marketing, creative advertising and digital media divisions, which includes consumer and distribution marketing, promotions and media. He will also be responsibly for managing daily operations of Showtime’s digital platform marketing, broadband, mobile, emerging platform initiatives and multiplatform content, and will oversee marketing for Pop TV and Smithsonian Channel.

“Michael is a brilliant and experienced marketing leader whose calling card is his clever, original vision,” said Showtime chief creative officer David Nevins. “His ability to thrive within the sensory overload of modern-day media on all platforms sets him apart, making him the ideal choice to articulate the next generation of Showtime Networks to all audiences.”

At TBS and TNT, Engleman oversaw all branding and marketing initiatives, as well as the creation of a new content marketing group. There, he also worked with TBS and TNT’s development, programming, ad sales, research and publicity teams, and supervised product development and platform management for more than 20 of the networks’ streaming products.

Series that launched under his watch include “The Alienist,” “The Last O.G.,” “Claws,” “Drop the Mic,” “Animal Kingdom,” and “Full Frontal.” He first joined Turner in 2016 as executive vice president of entertainment marketing and brand innovation. Prior to that, he was executive VP of marketing, digital and global strategy for Syfy and Chiller.

Engleman, who will be based in Los Angeles, will report to Nevins.