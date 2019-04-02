Showtime to Develop Female-Led Animated Comedy ‘Multifarious Maris’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Showtime is developing an animated comedy series from writer Annah Feinberg titled “Multifarious Maris,” Variety has learned exclusively.

In the half-hour series, on the night of her thirtieth birthday, Maris discovers a superpower. It’s not flight. It’s not teleportation. It’s the ability to, upon finishing one-too-many glasses of wine, travel amidst the lives she might have had if she had made different choices. The series will follow her journey of self-discovery through multiple universes, as she attempts to figure out how to literally live her best life.

Should the project go to series, it would be the second animated comedy currently airing on Showtime, with the other being “Our Cartoon President.”

Feinberg will write and executive produce, with Joanna Calo also executive producing. Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf will executive produce via Big Beach with Big Beach’s Molly Breeskin producing. Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley will executive produce through ShadowMachine. Showtime will serve as studio with Big Beach providing production services. ShadowMachine, the animation studio behind “BoJack Horseman,” will executive produce and serve as the animation studio on “Multifarious Maris.”

Feinberg was previously a writers’ assistant on shows such as “I Love Dick,” “Arrested Development,” and “Veep.” She is also a playwright and cartoonist, with her drawings having appeared in The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, and The Hairpin.

Big Beach is behind the Facebook Watch series “Sorry for Your Loss” and “Vida” on Starz. The company will also executive produce the upcoming Showtime series “Gorilla and the Bird.”

Feinberg is repped by CAA, The Mission, and Felker Toczek. ShadowMachine is repped by CAA and attorney Tom Hunter.