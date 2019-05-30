Showtime Orders Comedy Series From Lilly Wachowski, Abby McEnany and Tim Mason

Lilly Wachowski is making a second foray into TV with a new comedy show “Work In Progress,” which has been ordered to series at Showtime.
The project, which Wachowski will co-write and executive produce, was created by comedian Abby McEnany and Tim Mason, and premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
“Work In Progress” is described as a funny and “uniquely human” comedy, which features McEnany as a 45-year-old self-identified “fat, queer” woman from Chicago whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. Chicago-based performers Theo Germaine and Karin Anglin co-star alongside Celeste Pechous, with “SNL” alumna Julia Sweeney also appearing as herself.
The series would appear to be a departure from Wachowski’s traditional sci-fi territory, as her main previous TV credit is as the creator-showrunner of “Sense8,” the Netflix series which ended in 2018 after two seasons. She is of course known for often writing and directing with sibling Lana Wachowski, and their large screen work together includes “The Matrix” franchise, “V for Vendetta,” and “Jupiter Ascending.”
“We adored the pilot of ‘Work In Progress’ at Sundance and were so thrilled that Abby and Tim and Lilly wanted to work with us to expand it into a Showtime comedy series,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime. “Abby is as distinctive as she is appealing. She will make you laugh, she might make you cry, but she will definitely make you fall in love with her.”
McEnany, a mainstay of the Chicago improv scene, based the series on her one-woman shows. She serves as an EP on the show alongside Mason, Lawrence Mattis, Ashley Berns and Josh Adler of Circle of Confusion, as well as Tony Hernandez of JAX Media.