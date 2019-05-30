Showtime Orders Comedy Series From Lilly Wachowski, Abby McEnany and Tim Mason

Lilly Wachowski is making a second foray into TV with a new comedy show “Work In Progress,” which has been ordered to series at Showtime.

The project, which Wachowski will co-write and executive produce, was created by comedian Abby McEnany and Tim Mason, and premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

“Work In Progress” is described as a funny and “uniquely human” comedy, which features McEnany as a 45-year-old self-identified “fat, queer” woman from Chicago whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. Chicago-based performers Theo Germaine and Karin Anglin co-star alongside Celeste Pechous, with “SNL” alumna Julia Sweeney also appearing as herself.