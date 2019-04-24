Showtime Announces Cast for Gael Garcia Bernal, Jonas Cuaron Pilot ‘Hombre’

Showtime has revealed who will be joining “Mozart in the Jungle” star Gael García Bernal in the upcoming Jonas Cuarón pilot “Hombre,” which deals with undocumented immigrants.

Marisé Alvarez, Greg Grunberg, Pepi Sonuga, Adriana Santos, and Noah Reyes have all been cast in the pilot, which is set to begin production at the end of April in Los Angeles.

“Hombre” centers on a Mexican-American family man named Marcos Osuna (Bernal) who is living undocumented in the United States. When his wife Leticia is detained by ICE, Marcos, both desperate and resourceful, goes to unprecedented lengths to get her back.

Alvarez, who recently appeared in the movie “The Vessel,” will play Marcos’ smart and selfless wife Leticia, whose detention proves to be the ultimate test on her marriage and close-knit family. Sonuga, who appeared in the drama series “Famous In Love,” will play Adanna, a kind-hearted undocumented immigrant from Nigeria who works with Marcos at a motel. Grunberg, who is best known for his roles in “Heroes” and “Masters of Sex,” will play Norm, a friendly and well-intended ICE trainee. Santos, who will appear in the upcoming film “Night Swim,” will play Leticia’s sister Teresa. Reyes, a newcomer to TV, will play Marco s’ and Leticia’s pre-adolescent son Anthony.