Showtime, A24 Films Sign Exclusive Feature Output Deal

A24 movies are headed for Showtime.

The premium cable network and film and TV studio have inked a multi-year deal to air A24 feature films on Showtime, the Movie Channel and Flix, as well as on Showtime multiplex channels and streaming platforms. The deal, which includes up to 16 films annually produced by A24, covers theatrical releases through Nov. 1 2022.

“We can’t wait to bring Showtime viewers this incredible collection of world-class films from some of the most acclaimed visionaries in the industry,” said Showtime Networks’ executive vice president of content acquisition and business and legal affairs, Kent Sevener. “Along with our award-winning series, documentaries, sports offerings and an already established library of theatrical titles, A24’s iconic slate of films exemplifies Showtime as a one-stop shop for curated, cutting-edge content.”

Coming to movie theaters soon from A24 are Sterling K. Brown-starrer “Waves,” Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander’s “Green Knight,” Joel Cohen’s adaptation of “Macbeth,” Janizca Bravo’s “Zola,” Jonathan Glazer’s untitled WWII project, and Mike Mills’ upcoming feature starring Joaquin Phoenix. As part of the agreement, Showtime will have exclusive rights to the TV premiere of “Moonlight,” “Lady Bird,” “Room,” “Ex Machina” and other A24 films.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Showtime. They are one of the most dynamic platforms in the business, and they consistently showcase first-rate, singular programming. We think they are the perfect home for our diverse array of projects,” said an A24 spokeperson in a statement.