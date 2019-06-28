×

Shonda Rhimes Talks Feminism, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and Her New Campaign

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Shonda Rhimes, one of Hollywood’s most powerful storytellers, has partnered with Dove in the past to improve the portrayals of women in the media. Their latest collaboration, #ShowUs, is a new photography database with more than 5,000 images of diverse women to help promote more accurate representations in the press and advertising.

Last week, Rhimes sat down with Variety at Cannes Lions, the annual advertising festival in the South of France, to talk about this project, how it feels to have “Grey’s Anatomy” be on TV for so long and what’s next for her at Netflix, her new creative home.

Can you tell us about #ShowUs?
Dove has created, along with Getty Images, this wonderful project #ShowUs, which means that they came together with another company, Girlgaze, to have photographers take pictures of women and non-binary individuals to make a series of photos that really represent a different kind of beauty. Basically, women as they are versus the very narrow stereotype of women who we generally see in advertisements and magazines. We all see that same kind of stereotypically beautiful woman in an ad. And we want to see women who look like us. I think it’s important to see yourself represented in those images.

Related

At the talk that you gave today, the statistic is that 70 percent of women don’t see images in the media that are reflective of them.
It’s a terrifying statistic considering that if you’re a girl growing up, you’re looking around and you’re seeing these images that don’t look anything like you. You feel invisible or you feel erased.

Growing up, did you see yourself on TV?
I always knew I wanted to be a writer. I always knew I wanted to be a storyteller, but there was nobody out there who seemed anything like me. I gave a speech once at the Television Academy where I talked about the only woman I saw in television who looked a little bit different, who had a different body type, was Oprah when I was growing up. And that was the one image of somebody who made me feel like, “Oh, there’s somebody out there. You can be something different.”

Who are the photographers working on #ShowUs?
I think one of the best things about the Dove campaign are the images that they’re using. They talked about this idea that they want photographers from all over. They’re using women and non-binary individuals to be the photographers. And, therefore, the images that are getting chosen are images that probably wouldn’t be chosen if you had just used the same male photographers. Who takes the pictures makes the difference in the pictures that are taken. Who’s behind the scenes doing something tells the story of what you’re seeing.

What is your opinion of social media? And what role does social media play in ensuring representative storytelling?
One of the powerful things about social media is something like Black Twitter. Groups of people have voices that don’t necessarily have voices elsewhere and are really heard and you get to see images on Instagram that you might not necessarily see anyplace else. That’s a really powerful thing.

When did you first see yourself as a feminist?
I don’t even know if I can answer that question. I think that given the fact that a feminist is a woman who believes that men and women should be treated equally, I think I’ve probably been a feminist since the day I was born. That’s not really a consideration in the household I was raised in.

“Grey’s Anatomy” recently became the longest running medical drama in TV history. As it enters its season 16 next fall, how does that feel?
It’s surreal. I mean it truly is a surreal feeling to know that that show’s been going for as long as it’s been going. Ellen Pompeo and I talk about that every once in a while. This idea that something that we thought maybe would go a season is still strong, I feel incredibly lucky. Those fans have been amazing.

In an interview with Variety, Ellen spoke about how you always gave her the space to be both an actress and a mother. How do you ensure that that’s possible for all the women who work for you?
I think it’s important because women work and obviously we’re expecting women to have children and women to have lives. And we live in a society right now where it’s not an obvious thing where men are having children and staying home. So women have to figure out a way to be mothers and working mothers at the same time. I’m a working mother. So I’m not going to create a world in which it’s simpler for me than it is for the people that I work with.

You are at Netflix now. Is there anything you can tell us about the eight projects there that you’re working on?
There are more than eight. That I can tell you. We’re getting started. It’s exciting. We just cast Julie Andrews in our untitled Bridgerton project. And we’re heading into production for that and that’s exciting.

Are you a binge watcher? Or do you prefer to space episodes out?
I have become a serious binge watcher. And it’s really interesting because now I have a hard time not binge watching. I sort of try to save up my episodes of things to watch now.

What are you watching?
I’m waiting for “Succession” to come back. “Dark,” which is on Netflix, is coming back. And I’ve been waiting for that for two years.

Netflix won’t let you see it early?
You know what? They do sometimes, but sometimes I don’t want to ask. I got to see “The Crown” early, and that was really amazing. But right now, I’m busy writing so it’s harder to get involved in something.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More TV

  • Shonda RhimesVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals,

    Shonda Rhimes Talks Feminism, 'Grey's Anatomy' and Her New Campaign

    Shonda Rhimes, one of Hollywood’s most powerful storytellers, has partnered with Dove in the past to improve the portrayals of women in the media. Their latest collaboration, #ShowUs, is a new photography database with more than 5,000 images of diverse women to help promote more accurate representations in the press and advertising. Last week, Rhimes [...]

  • HOLEY MOLEY - "Putt Up or

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of June 17: ‘Holey Moley' Grows 30%

    “Holey Moley” hit the ratings fairway with its debut, and the ABC mini-golf competition series saw a decent 30% bump from a 1.0 to a 1.3 in the Live+3 ratings. The Stephen Curry-starring show came in fourth place for the week, as NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” came out on top, narrowly beating “The Bachelorette” with [...]

  • LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS --

    Kate McKinnon Debuts Marianne Williamson Impression on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

    Kate McKinnon, a consummate political impersonator, took Marianne Williamson as her latest subject on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” following Thursday night’s Democratic debate. “Gosh, I wish there was an ‘SNL’ show this week,” said McKinnon, of the missed opportunity to skewer the debates on the sketch show. Meyers pointed out that time might be [...]

  • Maddie Phillips-Anjelica Bette Fellini

    Jenji Kohan-Produced Netflix Series 'Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters' Casts Its Leads

    The upcoming Netflix comedy series “Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters” has cast its two leads. Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini will star as the titular teens in the new series executive produced by Jenji Kohan. Phillips and Fellini will star as fraternal twin sisters Sterling and Blair Wesley. In addition, Kadeem Hardison has been cast [...]

  • Jimmy Fallon Nicki Minaj

    Nicki Minaj Takes Jimmy Fallon on a Dinner Date to Red Lobster (Watch)

    Before becoming a chart-topping superstar rapper, Nicki Minaj worked as a waitress at Red Lobster – and she hadn’t ever set foot back in the establishment until returning for a date with Jimmy Fallon. In a segment that aired on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Thursday night, Fallon and the “Megatron” singer dined at [...]

  • Stranger Things Netflix

    What's Coming to Netflix in July 2019

    Netflix has everyone’s Fourth of July entertainment covered. Hitting the streaming platform on July 4 is “Stranger Things” season three, which is finally returning two years after its predecessor. Martin Scorsese fans are also sure to be excited once they see four of the director’s films (“Taxi Driver” “Mean Streets” “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad