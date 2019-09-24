Shonda Rhimes Sets Netflix Love Anthology Series With Norman Lear, Steve Martin Producing

The Shondaland-Netflix universe continues to expand.

Shonda Rhimes and her namesake production banner have landed a series order for “Notes on Love,” an episodic anthology series that is said to explore the “unexpected, life-changing, euphoric, hilarious, surreal, and all-consuming places where love intersects with our lives.”

The first season will focus on stories about marriage and features an all-star executive producer lineup that includes Rhimes, Norman Lear and Aaron Shure, Steve Martin, Diane Warren, Jenny Han, and the husband and wife team of Lindy West and Ahamefule J. Oluo.

Rhimes and Betsy Beers will executive produce the series on behalf of Shondaland, while the others will executive produce their specific episode of the first season. Lear and Shure will also co-write their episode.

The order for “Notes on Love” is the latest for Rhimes and Shondaland under the massive overall deal Rhimes signed back in 2017. It was originally announced that Shondaland had eight shows in the works at Netflix as an initial slate, including one based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling “Bridgerton” novel series and one based on the story of con artist Anna Delvey.

This is also the latest in a string of series orders across various platforms for anthology shows about love and relationships. Amazon has episodic anthology “Modern Love” set to premiere on Oct. 18, while HBO Max has ordered a seasonal anthology from Paul Feig and Anna Kendrick called “Love Life” with Kendrick set to star in the first season.

News of the series comes shortly after Lear became the oldest person to win an Emmy award at 97 for the ABC special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” which featured modern day stars recreating episodes of Lear’s classic sitcoms “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.” He also currently executive produces the reboot of “One Day at a Time,” which recently moved to Pop TV after being canceled by Netflix.

Han is the New York Times bestselling author of the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” series. She is an executive producer on all three Netflix films based on the books– “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” and “To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean.” She is also the author of the New York Times bestselling “Summer I Turned Pretty” series.

Aaron Shure is known for his work on sitcoms like “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Lucky Louie,” and “The New Adventures of Old Christine.” From 2008–2012, Shure was a writer and producer for the hit NBC sitcom “The Office,” where he earned three consecutive Emmy nominations.

Martin is a legendary actor, comedian, filmmaker, and musician. Throughout his storied career he has earned an Academy Award, five Grammys, an Emmy, the Mark Twain Award, and the Kennedy Center Honors. He recently partnered with Martin Short to record the comedy special “An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life.” The pair are currently on tour with their show “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t.”

Warren is an American songwriter and sole owner of her publishing company Realsongs. She most recently received her 10th Oscar nomination for the original song “I’ll Fight” for “RBG,” a documentary feature about the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She has been nominated for 15 Grammys throughout her career, and winning for the song “Because You Loved Me.” She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001.

West is a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times and the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir “Shrill” as well as the upcoming essay collection “The Witches Are Coming.” In 2018 she adapted and executive-produced “Shrill” as a half-hour comedy starring for Hulu, with that show recently earning a second season renewal.

Oluo is a Seattle-based musician, composer, writer, and stand-up comedian. He is a founding member of, and trumpet player in, the jazz-punk quartet Industrial Revelation. He has collaborated with acts like Das Racist, Macklemore, Hey Marseilles, and TacocaT. He was a semi-finalist in NBC’s Stand Up for Diversity comedy competition. He, West, and Charles Mudede recently co-wrote the feature film adaptation of “Now I’m Fine,” in which Oluo also stars and scored.