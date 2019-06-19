Julie Andrews Joins Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton Netflix Series

Julie Andrews is the first person officially cast in one of Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming Netflix shows.

Andrews has joined the untitled series based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton family novels. She will voice the character Lady Whistledown. Anonymous to readers, the sharp-tongued gossip writer uses a curious mix of social commentary and scathing insult to send the season of 1813’s ton into an all-out frenzy.

Andrews is a legend of stage and screen, perhaps best known for her roles in films like “The Sound of Music” and “Mary Poppins,” both of which earned her Academy Award nominations. She is also known for roles in films like “Victor/Victoria,” “The Princess Diaries” and its sequel, as well as the “Despicable Me” and “Minion” franchises. Andrews also voiced the character of Queen Lillian in the blockbuster hits “Shrek 2,” “Shrek the Third,” and “Shrek Forever After.”

The Bridgerton series is set in the world of Regency London high society. From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love.

The one-hour series has received an eight-episode order with an expected debut in 2020. The series was created by Chris Van Dusen, who will also executive produce alongside Rhimes and Betsy Beers of Shondaland.

The Bridgerton series was one of eight projects Rhimes set up at Netflix as part of her initial development slate under her new overall deal with the company. Others include a drama about New York con artist Anna Delvey and the comedy “Sunshine Scouts.”

Deadline first reported Andrews’ casting.