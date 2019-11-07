×
Shonda Rhimes' Anna Delvey Series at Netflix Adds Five More to Cast

Arian Moayed Anders Holm Anna Deavere Smith
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix/Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The cast of Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming Netflix series about Anna Delvey continues to grow.

Arian Moayed, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, and Terry Kinney have all been cast in the series, which is titled “Inventing Anna.” They join previously announced cast members Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes, and Alexis Floyd.

Inspired by the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler, the show will follow a journalist, Vivian (Chlumsky), with a lot to prove who investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. Anna and the reporter form a love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and the reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

Moayed will play Todd, Anna’s lawyer. He is described as a fast-talking family man with working class-roots. Given the high-profile nature of the case and his need to earn the respect of his legal peers, Todd needs Anna just as much as she needs him.

Moayed currently appears on the HBO series “Succession.” His other credits include shows like “Madam Secretary,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” and “Believe.” He is repped by Gersh and Kipperman Management.

Holm will play Jack, Vivian’s husband. Described as supportive with a dry sense of humor, Jack is in sync with his wife in ways that make them lovable even when they annoy each other. But Jack finds it harder and harder to be in sync with Vivian as she grows more in danger of succumbing to her obsession with Anna.

Holm is best known for co-creating and co-starring in the Comedy Central series “Workaholics.” He is also known for his roles on shows such as “The Mindy Project” and “Champions.” His film roles include “Game Over, Man!,” “Sausage Party,” and “The Intern.” He is repped by WME, Avalon Management, and Morris Yorn.

Smith will play Maud, who climbed to the top of her field alone as the only woman in the room. But now she’s sidelined because the idiots who run the magazine aren’t old enough to remember what a brilliant journalist she is. Maud’s sharp, funny, and often too blunt but her helpful, honest nature makes up for that.

Smith recently starred in the Shondaland-ABC legal drama “For The People” and also appeared on the ABC comedy “Black-ish.” Her other TV roles include “Nurse Jackie,” “The West Wing,” “BoJack Horseman,” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” She is repped by Gersh and Judi Farkas Management.

Perry will play Lou, dubbed the unofficial king of Scriberia — the group of writers at the magazine deemed too old and out of touch to do “real work” and yet too esteemed to fire. Lou’s personal life is a mess but his awards keep him warm.

Perry previously starred in the Shondaland series “Scandal” as well as “Nash Bridges.” He recently appeared on fellow Shondaland show “Grey’s Anatomy” and Bravo’s “Dirty John.” He has also appeared on shows like “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Prison Break,” and “Cold Case.” He is repped by Innovative Artists.

Kinney will appear as Barry. A war correspondent with no war to cover, Barry is a Scriberian by choice – he’d rather wither than cover pop culture. Sarcastic, charming, with a dark sense of humor and sharp tongue, Barry has no problem saying what no one else is willing to say.

Kinney previously starred in the HBO drama “Oz” and has guest starred on the Showtime drama “Billions.” His other recent TV roles include “Good Behavior,” “Fargo,” and “The Good Wife.” He is repped by ICM and Brookside Artist Management.

Inventing Anna” was the first series announced under Rhimes’ and Shondaland’s mega-overall deal with Netflix. Rhimes created the series and will executive produce along with Betsy Beers of Shondaland.

It was originally announced that Shondaland had eight shows in the works at Netflix as an initial slate, including one based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling “Bridgerton” novel series. It was also announced in September that Rhimes will executive produce the anthology “Notes on Love,” which was ordered straight-to-series at Netflix.

(Pictured: Arian Moayed, left; Anders Holm, center; Anna Deavere Smith, right)

