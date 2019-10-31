Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey Series at Netflix Sets Main Cast

Shonda Rhimes’ series based on con artist Anna Delvey is beginning to take shape at Netflix. Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes, and Alexis Floyd have all been cast in the drama series, which is now titled “Inventing Anna.” In addition, Dave Frankel is attached to direct two of the show’s 10 one-hour episodes, including the first.

Inspired by the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler, the show will follow a a journalist (Chlumsky) with a lot to prove who investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. Anna and the reporter form a love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and the reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

This marks the latest Netflix series for Garner, as she currently stars on the streamer’s drama series “Ozark,” for which she recently won an Emmy for best supporting actress. Her other TV roles include “Dirty John,” “Maniac,” and “The Americans.” She is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Sloane Offer.

Chlumsky recently wrapped up the final season of the critically-acclaimed HBO comedy “Veep,” She was nominated for six Emmys during her time on the show. She has also appeared on shows like “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Hannibal,” and “White Collar.” She is repped by WME, Liebman Entertainment, and Schreck Rose.

Cox will play Kacy Duke. A celebrity trainer and life coach, Kacy gets sucked into the Anna whirlwind but is mature and centered enough to stay out of any real trouble. When she least expects it, in the wake of Anna’s crimes, Kacy finds herself becoming more than just a coach to Anna.

Cox previously starred on the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black,” which ended earlier this year after seven seasons and for which Cox earned three Emmy nominations. She also recently starred on the CBS drama “Doubt,” with her other recent TV roles including “Dear White People,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” and “The Mindy Project.” She is repped by ICM, PH Entertainment Group, and Peikoff Mahan.

Lowes will play Rachel. Rachel is a natural born follower and her blind worship of Anna almost destroys her job, her credit and her life. But while her relationship with Anna is her greatest regret, the woman she becomes because of Anna may be Anna’s greatest creation.

Lowes previously worked with Rhimes when she starred in the ABC drama “Scandal.” She has also appeared on “Private Practice” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” She most recently lent her voice to the blockbuster animated film “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” She is repped by Gersh, Framework Entertainment, and Schreck Rose.

Floyd will play Neff. An aspiring filmmaker working as a hotel concierge, Neff knows New York and its people. Neff’s all style, all substance — more complex than most. She’s drawn in by Anna’s charm, but while passionate and loyal, she’s nobody’s fool.

Floyd most recently recurred on the Freeform series “The Bold Type,” which is inspired by the career of former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles. Floyd is repped by Industry Entertainment.

“Inventing Anna” was the first series announced under Rhimes’ and Shondaland’s mega-overall deal with Netflix. Rhimes created the series and will executive produce along with Betsy Beers of Shondaland.

It was originally announced that Shondaland had eight shows in the works at Netflix as an initial slate, including one based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling “Bridgerton” novel series. It was also announced in September that Rhimes will executive produce the anthology “Notes on Love,” which was ordered straight-to-series at Netflix.

(Pictured: Julia Garner, left; Anna Chlumsky, center; Laverne Cox, right)