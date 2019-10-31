×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey Series at Netflix Sets Main Cast

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Julia Garner Anna Chlumsky Laverne Cox
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Shonda Rhimes’ series based on con artist Anna Delvey is beginning to take shape at Netflix. Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes, and Alexis Floyd have all been cast in the drama series, which is now titled “Inventing Anna.” In addition, Dave Frankel is attached to direct two of the show’s 10 one-hour episodes, including the first.

Inspired by the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler, the show will follow a a journalist (Chlumsky) with a lot to prove who investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. Anna and the reporter form a love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and the reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

This marks the latest Netflix series for Garner, as she currently stars on the streamer’s drama series “Ozark,” for which she recently won an Emmy for best supporting actress. Her other TV roles include “Dirty John,” “Maniac,” and “The Americans.” She is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Sloane Offer.

Chlumsky recently wrapped up the final season of the critically-acclaimed HBO comedy “Veep,” She was nominated for six Emmys during her time on the show. She has also appeared on shows like “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Hannibal,” and “White Collar.” She is repped by WME, Liebman Entertainment, and Schreck Rose.

Cox will play Kacy Duke. A celebrity trainer and life coach, Kacy gets sucked into the Anna whirlwind but is mature and centered enough to stay out of any real trouble. When she least expects it, in the wake of Anna’s crimes, Kacy finds herself becoming more than just a coach to Anna.

Cox previously starred on the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black,” which ended earlier this year after seven seasons and for which Cox earned three Emmy nominations. She also recently starred on the CBS drama “Doubt,” with her other recent TV roles including “Dear White People,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” and “The Mindy Project.” She is repped by ICM, PH Entertainment Group, and Peikoff Mahan.

Lowes will play Rachel. Rachel is a natural born follower and her blind worship of Anna almost destroys her job, her credit and her life. But while her relationship with Anna is her greatest regret, the woman she becomes because of Anna may be Anna’s greatest creation.

Lowes previously worked with Rhimes when she starred in the ABC drama “Scandal.” She has also appeared on “Private Practice” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” She most recently lent her voice to the blockbuster animated film “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” She is repped by Gersh, Framework Entertainment, and Schreck Rose.

Floyd will play Neff. An aspiring filmmaker working as a hotel concierge, Neff knows New York and its people. Neff’s all style, all substance — more complex than most. She’s drawn in by Anna’s charm, but while passionate and loyal, she’s nobody’s fool.

Floyd most recently recurred on the Freeform series “The Bold Type,” which is inspired by the career of former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles. Floyd is repped by Industry Entertainment.

“Inventing Anna” was the first series announced under Rhimes’ and Shondaland’s mega-overall deal with Netflix. Rhimes created the series and will executive produce along with Betsy Beers of Shondaland.

It was originally announced that Shondaland had eight shows in the works at Netflix as an initial slate, including one based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling “Bridgerton” novel series. It was also announced in September that Rhimes will executive produce the anthology “Notes on Love,” which was ordered straight-to-series at Netflix.

(Pictured: Julia Garner, left; Anna Chlumsky, center; Laverne Cox, right)

More TV

  • Julia Garner Anna Chlumsky Laverne Cox

    Shonda Rhimes' Anna Delvey Series at Netflix Sets Main Cast

    Shonda Rhimes’ series based on con artist Anna Delvey is beginning to take shape at Netflix. Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes, and Alexis Floyd have all been cast in the drama series, which is now titled “Inventing Anna.” In addition, Dave Frankel is attached to direct two of the show’s 10 one-hour [...]

  • Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes celebrates

    TV Ratings: World Series Game 7 Draws 23 Million Viewers on Fox

    The Washington Nationals clinched their first ever World Series on Wednesday night, drawing a substantial audience for Fox in the process. Game 7, which saw the Nationals emerge victorious 6-2 over the Houston Astros, was watched by over 23 million total viewers, the biggest audience for a baseball game since the seventh and final game [...]

  • 'General Hospital' cast and crewDaytime Emmy

    Daytime Emmys: TV Academy Clarifies Eligibility, Adds Young Adult Category

    The National Academy of TV Arts and Sciences is looking to clarify the difference between “daytime” and “primetime” Emmy eligibility. As part of a new set of Daytime Emmys rules announced on Thursday, primetime offshoots of daytime programs will now compete in the Daytime Emmy Awards. “A broadcast series considered eligible for daytime may submit [...]

  • CORPORATE - Jamila Hunter, Senior Vice

    Jamila Hunter Joins Freeform as Senior VP of Current Series, Alternative Programming

    Jamila Hunter has been named senior vice president of current series and alternative programming at Freeform. In her new role, Hunter will report to Freeform’s Lauren Corrao, executive vice president of original programming and development. She will oversee unscripted and alternative content as well as scripted programming across the network’s current slate of shows. She [...]

  • Tory Tunnell, Joby Harold'Underground' TV Series

    Legendary TV Sets First-Look Deal With Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures

    Legendary TV has signed up Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell and their Safehouse Pictures banner to a two-year first-look deal, Variety has learned. The duo are best known for their film work, which includes the recent “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and the Tom Cruise-Emily Blunt action pic “Edge of Tomorrow,” but their interests are now shifting [...]

  • The New Pope HBO

    CUNY Master Class Series Celebrates Bond Between Italian-U.S. Costume Designers

    The bond between American and Italian costumers has been a strong and long-lasting one that has contributed to some of the best-looking movies ever made, says acclaimed Italian costume designer Carlo Poggioli. “We are the country that has won the most Oscars, both for set design and costumes, after the Americans,” says Poggioli, head of [...]

  • Banijay, CBS, Telemundo Bosses to Speak

    Banijay's Marco Bassetti, Top International TV Brass Set to Speak at NATPE (EXCLUSIVE)

    Days after striking a deal to acquire Endemol Shine, Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti has been confirmed as a keynote speaker for NATPE Miami. The Endemol Shine deal will likely still be going through approvals when the Banijay chief takes the NATPE stage in late January, but as a major producer and distribution chief, Bassetti will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad