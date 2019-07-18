‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Netflix

Netflix has canceled Spike Lee’s series adaptation of “She’s Gotta Have It.”

The show ran for two seasons at the streamer. Lee is expected to shop the series to other outlets.

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ (1986, based on his first feature film) to Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix. “While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film ‘Da 5 Bloods.’”

More to come…