×

‘News Stars’ Will Fill Shepard Smith’s Slot, Says Fox News President (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
jay-wallace-fox-news
CREDIT: Alex Kroke

Shepard Smith has left the Fox News building, but his hour will remain staffed by employees from the network’ news division.

Bret Baier, Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Shannon Bream, Bill Hemmer and John Roberts are among the Fox News Channel news anchors who will do a stint in the 3 p.m. hour vacated late last week by Shepard Smith, the veteran anchor whose departure stunned Fox News staffers as well as many media observers. Fox News executives will likely unveil a new, news-focused hour in the timeslot next year with a specific anchor, Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media, told Variety in an interview. Trace Gallagher, a Los Angeles-based correspondent, will kick off a stint at 3 p.m. today, he said.

“This is going to remain a solid news hour, with our best news stars,” Wallace said, adding: “Journalism is a huge part of the mandate here.”

Wallace praised the network’s news-side staff as Smith’s surprise departure, announced Friday, has prompted a heightened buzz of social-media speculation about the place of traditional newsgathering at the Fox Corp. outlet, which attracts one of TV’s most dependable audiences for opinion-based programs such as “Hannity” and “Fox & Friends.” Viewers and critics have noticed a recent tug-of-war between the journalists who fill most of the daytime schedule at Fox News and the opinion hosts who typically hold sway in primetime. Smith had in recent weeks feuded on air with primetime host Tucker Carlson. He said in an on-air grace note delivered at the end of his final program Friday that he had come to the decision on his own.

“It was a tough day for a lot of people here,” acknowledged Wallace, who spent time as Smith’s producer. “The thing about this place, there is a camaraderie, a ‘us against the world’ mentality,” he added. “These are more like familial bonds as opposed to just passing, transactional relationships. That’s why it hit so hard with a lot of people.”

He indicated Fox News would consider its own news staffers for the new 3 p.m. news program, but also suggested the network could be open to an external candidate. “We aren’t rushing into it,”  he said.  Using a rotating lineup of anchors “lets us figure out what works well for us” and “figure out what works for these times.” in the

Asked about what seems to be a division between Fox News journalism and opinion branches in recent weeks as news of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump has taken over the headlines, Wallace said the company’s policy is to keep spats off the air. “Fighting on air is an absolute no-go for us,” he said. In addition to recent bickering between Carlson and Smith, Fox News’ late-afternoon program “The Five” has gained notice in recent weeks for heated discussions between liberal panelist Juan Williams and other members of the on-air team. “Emotions can run high, and they do at times, so they do,” he added. “Our guidance has always been to deal with this – if you have a problem with someone, pick up the phone. These are sharp people. Why do you want to parade this in front of everyone? Our audience doesn’t want to see it.”

And he indicated there is a growing focus on giving the network’s news-side staff more room to roam. Journalists can find new avenues for their work on the recently revamped digital outlets for Fox News or Fox Business, he said, in addition to Fox Nation, the subscription-based streaming service launched in late 2018. Wallace said he hopes to bring reporters to cover smaller beats in Washington – areas other than the White House or Congress. “It is important for us to find some of those smaller beats , where we could not afford to have people in the past.”

He maintained the value of journalism to Fox News’ viewers, noting that the network’s coverage of elections and testimony to Congress typically draws bigger audiences than most rivals. He also pointed to the 2017 launch of “Fox News @ Night,” an 11 p.m. news program with Shannon Bream; the hire of 30 staffers as part of a revamp of the digital operations of Fox Business; and upgrades made to news studios in New York. and, soon, Washington D.C.  And he said Fox News had hired younger staffers such as Trey Yingst, a foreign correspondent who has pressed the White House on certain stories; Ellison Barber; and Jacqui Heinrich, a general assignment reporter.

Fox News in 2019 finds itself in a unique place. President Trump gives the bulk of his interviews to the network’s opinion hosts, including Jeanine Pirro. And then he has been known to excoriate the network when its news side airs stories that don’t flatter him, including a recent Fox News poll showing that more Americans are standing behind the impeachment inquiry. “It is an interesting time for us, because of the president and what he has done,” said Wallace.

 

 

 

 

I

More TV

  • jay-wallace-fox-news

    'News Stars' Will Fill Shepard Smith's Slot, Says Fox News President (EXCLUSIVE)

    Shepard Smith has left the Fox News building, but his hour will remain staffed by employees from the network’ news division. Bret Baier, Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Shannon Bream, Bill Hemmer and John Roberts are among the Fox News Channel news anchors who will do a stint in the 3 p.m. hour vacated late last [...]

  • craig-ferguson-join-or-die

    Craig Ferguson Game Show 'The Hustler' Gets Picked Up by ABC

    Comedian and host Craig Ferguson is returning to the airwaves with a new trivia game show series at ABC, “The Hustler,” in which one player will already secretly know all the answers. The format involves five contestants working together on a series of trivia questions, with the aim of growing and winning a collective prize [...]

  • Patrick Dempsey poses with his 'Excellence

    Patrick Dempsey, Alessandro Borghi Discuss Being Part of 'Devils'

    Patrick Dempsey (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Italian actor Alessandro Borghi (“Suburra”), who co-star in the anticipated financial-world thriller series “Devils,” said the show pulled them into uncharted territories. A sign that the TV drama business is becoming increasingly global, “Devils” marks the first truly international drama for both actors. Although it shot in English, “Devils” was [...]

  • Foto conceitual de Aruanas, feita no

    Globo's 'Aruanas': Estela Renner on a Female-Centric Amazon Thriller

    CANNES  — Do yourself a Netflix. On July 2, Brazilian media giant Globo launched Amazon.set thriller “Aruanas,” a single scripted series produced for OTT service Globoplay, in 150 countries worldwide using Vimeo-powered platform aruanas.tv. It offers  subtitles in 11 languages: English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Dutch, Russian, Arabic, Hindi, Turkish and Korean. That global initiative reflects [...]

  • Snow White

    What's Coming to Disney Plus Starting in November

    Disney unveiled the complete list of films to premiere on its streaming service Disney Plus via a lengthy Twitter thread Monday. With its powerhouse catalog including Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic properties, the full magnitude of the Disney empire will be seen once the streaming service launches. Along with Disney originals previously announced [...]

  • Anne Hathaway Modern Love

    Anne Hathaway Talks Mental Health Awareness, Playing a Bipolar Woman on Amazon's 'Modern Love'

    In Amazon Prime’s upcoming “Modern Love,” Anne Hathaway sheds light on an important facet of living with mental health issues, playing a bipolar woman who struggles with dating. “We’re all becoming more sensitive, wiser and more cognizant of gentility, and especially emotional gentility. I think those conversations are starting to happen. And I think the desire [...]

  • Sarah Silverman I Love You America

    Sarah Silverman Sets New HBO Comedy Special, Late-Night Series Pilot

    Sarah Silverman is headed to HBO. The comedian has signed a deal for a new comedy special with the premium cabler, with HBO also giving Silverman a pilot order for a late-night series. The news comes less than a year after Hulu canceled Silverman’s Emmy-nominated talk show “I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman” after [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad