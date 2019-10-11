×
Shep Smith, Fox News Veteran, to Leave Network

Brian Steinberg

News headlines scroll above the Fox News studios in the News Corporation headquarters buildingFox News Seth Rich, New York, USA - 01 Aug 2017Fox contributor Rod Wheeler, who worked on the Seth Rich case, claims Fox News fabricated quotes implicating the murdered Democratic National Committee staffer in the Wikileaks scandal and that President Donald Trump pressured Fox to publish the story. He sued Fox for defamation on Tuesday
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Shep Smith, a veteran Fox News Channel veteran who tried to report events with a down-the-middle attitude despite the network’s political leanings, is leaving the cable-news outlet where he has held forth for years.

Smith was one of the original hires at the Fox Corp.-owned network, which launched in 1996.

“Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News and begin a new chapter. After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged,” Smith said in a statement. “The opportunities afforded this guy from small town Mississippi have been many. It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor. I’ve worked with the most talented, dedicated and focused professionals I know and I’m proud to have anchored their work each day — I will deeply miss them.”

More to come….

More TV

