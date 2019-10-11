Shep Smith, Fox News Veteran, to Leave Network

Shep Smith, a veteran Fox News Channel veteran who tried to report events with a down-the-middle attitude despite the network’s political leanings, is leaving the cable-news outlet where he has held forth for years.

Smith was one of the original hires at the Fox Corp.-owned network, which launched in 1996.

“Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News and begin a new chapter. After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged,” Smith said in a statement. “The opportunities afforded this guy from small town Mississippi have been many. It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor. I’ve worked with the most talented, dedicated and focused professionals I know and I’m proud to have anchored their work each day — I will deeply miss them.”

More to come….