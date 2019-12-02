×

Shelley Morrison, ‘Will & Grace’ Actress, Dies at 83

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
DO NOT SEND TO AMI NEWSPAPERS IN THE USAMandatory Credit: Photo by Stewart Cook/Shutterstock (415869a)SHELLY MORRISONSHELLY MORRISON AT HOME, BEVERLY HILLS, AMERICA - 17 DEC 2002
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Shelley Morrison, who played Karen Walker’s sharp-tongued yet endearing maid Rosario Salazar on “Will & Grace,” has died. She was 83.

Morrison died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure after a brief illness, Morrison’s publicist, Lori DeWaal, told The Associated Press.

Rosario, who hailed from El Salvador, was originally written to appear in just one episode of the hit NBC series, but her dynamic with Megan Mullally’s Karen resonated so well with audiences that she went on to appear in 68 episodes over eight seasons of the original series.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885557i) Shelley Morrison Will & Grace - 1998 NBC-TV USA TV Portrait
CREDIT: Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

“Rosario is one of my all-time favorite characters,” Morrison said recently, according to the AP. “She reminds me a lot of my own mother, who loved animals and children, but she would not suffer fools. It is very significant to me that we were able to show an older, Hispanic woman who is bright and smart and can hold her own.”

Cast of WILL AND GRACEEmmy Awards - 10 Sept 2000 September 10, 2000 Los Angeles, CA Shelley Morrison, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes Press Room at the 52nd Annual Emmy Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium. Photo®Berliner Studio/BEImages
CREDIT: Bei/Shutterstock

The “Will & Grace” ensemble, including Morrison, was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble in 2002 and 2004. Morrison received two American Latino Media Arts Award nominations for outstanding supporting actress in a TV series in 2006 and 2002, as well as one for outstanding actress in a TV series in 2001 for her role on the show.

Morrison is survived by her husband of more than 40 years, Walter Dominguez.

More to come…

More TV

  • DO NOT SEND TO AMI NEWSPAPERS

    Shelley Morrison, 'Will and Grace' Actress, Dies at 83

    Shelley Morrison, who played Karen Walker’s sharp-tongued yet endearing maid Rosario Salazar on “Will & Grace,” has died. She was 83. Morrison died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure after a brief illness, Morrison’s publicist, Lori DeWaal, told The Associated Press. Rosario was originally written to appear in just one episode [...]

  • NORAH O'DONNELL SUSAN ZIRINSKI CBS NEWS

    'CBS Evening News' Makes Move to Washington

    “CBS Evening News” is pushing deadline. Though executives had originally hoped to have the show move to Washington, D.C. in November, the venerable CBS News evening newscast will on Monday start to broadcast from the nation’s capital on most nights. The move to D.C. is a bid to gain new traction and relevance – not [...]

  • Shannon Murphy

    'Babyteeth' Director Shannon Murphy on 'The Strays,' 'Killing Eve'

    “Babyteeth” director Shannon Murphy has just been confirmed as the director of the television adaptation of the novel “The Strays” – a psycho-sexual drama, set against the hedonistic art world of 1930s Sydney, and 1970s London during the rise of the feminist movement. Murphy has also just finished shooting episodes 5 and 6 of season [...]

  • Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres' Awkward

    Dakota Johnson Accuses Ellen DeGeneres of Skipping Her Birthday Party in Awkward Interview

    Ellen DeGeneres had one of her most awkward interviews in recent memory Wednesday with Dakota Johnson, with a clip of the pair’s exchange about Johnson’s birthday party going viral online. The interview began with what was perhaps supposed to be harmless chat: DeGeneres wished Johnson a happy belated birthday and asked her when specifically it [...]

  • Gabrielle Union'America's Got Talent' TV show,

    'America's Got Talent' Producers, NBC Say They're 'Working With' Gabrielle Union in New Statement

    “America’s Got Talent” network NBC and producers Fremantle and Syco have released a new statement regarding former “AGT” host Gabrielle Union’s exit from the series. “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” the group said Sunday in a joint statement. “We are [...]

  • Marriage Story

    What's Coming to Netflix in December 2019

    As Christmas nears, Netflix will ring in this holiday season with new Kris Kringle-themed films including “A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish,” “Home for Christmas” and “A Family Reunion Christmas.” Tiffany Haddish, meanwhile, will be celebrating Hanukkah with her newest stand-up special “Black Mitzvah,” in which she shares how she’s embracing her roots after discovering her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad