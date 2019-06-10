Sharon Klein Tapped as Executive VP of Casting for Disney TV Studios, FX Entertainment

After 18 years leading 20th Century Fox Television’s casting team, Sharon Klein has been named executive vice president of casting for Disney Television Studios and FX Entertainment, a newly created role in the wake of the Disney-Fox merger.

Effective immediately, she will now oversee casting for 20th Century Fox, Fox 21 Television Studios, ABC Studios, FX and FX Productions, and will helm casting of all TV series and pilots, plucking talent for holding deals and spearheading casting and talent strategy.

“Sharon is quite simply the best in the business and we’ve enjoyed the benefits of her superb taste, deep relationships and proven ability to identify emerging talent for years at the studio,” said Disney TV Studios president Hunegs in a statement. “She’s also been a great resource to FX on our shared projects, and when Eric expressed interest in creating a parallel role for her at FX and FXP we immediately saw the upside for all concerned. This is just another example of the opportunity and collaboration made possible by our new corporate structure.”

Projects that she and her team have cast include “Fosse/Verdon,” “Empire,” “This Is Us,” “Single Parents,” “Modern Family,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and others.

“We have admired Sharon’s work for years on our joint projects with TCFTV and Fox 21 Television Studios, all of which have benefited from her extraordinary talent,” said FX Entertainment head Eric Schrier. “She is one of the best casting and talent executives in the business and we are thrilled to have her working across all FX scripted original shows.”