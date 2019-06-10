×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sharon Klein Tapped as Executive VP of Casting for Disney TV Studios, FX Entertainment

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
SHARON KLEIN Disney
CREDIT: Courtesy of SHARON KLEIN

After 18 years leading 20th Century Fox Television’s casting team, Sharon Klein has been named executive vice president of casting for Disney Television Studios and FX Entertainment, a newly created role in the wake of the Disney-Fox merger.

Effective immediately, she will now oversee casting for 20th Century Fox, Fox 21 Television Studios, ABC Studios, FX and FX Productions, and will helm casting of all TV series and pilots, plucking talent for holding deals and spearheading casting and talent strategy.

“Sharon is quite simply the best in the business and we’ve enjoyed the benefits of her superb taste, deep relationships and proven ability to identify emerging talent for years at the studio,” said Disney TV Studios president Hunegs in a statement. “She’s also been a great resource to FX on our shared projects, and when Eric expressed interest in creating a parallel role for her at FX and FXP we immediately saw the upside for all concerned. This is just another example of the opportunity and collaboration made possible by our new corporate structure.”

Projects that she and her team have cast include “Fosse/Verdon,” “Empire,” “This Is Us,” “Single Parents,” “Modern Family,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and others.

“We have admired Sharon’s work for years on our joint projects with TCFTV and Fox 21 Television Studios, all of which have benefited from her extraordinary talent,” said FX Entertainment head Eric Schrier. “She is one of the best casting and talent executives in the business and we are thrilled to have her working across all FX scripted original shows.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • Liz feldman Leslye headland In Conversation

    'Russian Doll' and 'Dead to Me' Bosses Break Down Exploring Death in Dark Comedy

    Liz Feldman and Leslye Headland both have dark comedies that stream on Netflix: Feldman’s “Dead to Me” focuses on the new friendship between grieving widow Jen (Christina Applegate), and Judy (Linda Cardellini), who has more of a connection to Jen’s dead husband than it seems at first glance, while Headland’s “Russian Doll” is an addiction [...]

  • Leo Birenberg TV Composer

    How the Music of 'Veep,' 'Pen15,' 'Russian Doll' Evoke Emotion Beyond Humor

    A classic song for time-looping, surprising tunes for political campaigns, music for angst-ridden teenagers and wacky scores for dysfunctional families. All of these musical elements helped set the tone and make subtle storytelling points in much-talked-about comedies this television season. Netflix’s “Russian Doll” used a Harry Nilsson song (“Gotta Get Up”) as its signature tune, [...]

  • When They See Us Netflix

    The Best TV Shows of 2019 (So Far)

    There are six months left to go in the calendar year of TV, but plenty of stellar shows have already made an impact. TV critics Daniel D’Addario and Caroline Framke came together to pick their favorite shows of the year — so far. “The Act” (Hulu) This series’ unabashed indulgence of its trashier side didn’t [...]

  • Alexa Fogel Pose Casting Director

    'Pose' Casting Director on Importance of Finding 'Ambassadors in the Ball Scene'

    Alexa Fogel was studying theater directing in college and working on an “off-off-Broadway” production, she recalls, when the casting director left mid-process and she “pieced it together.” Although may she joke that she fell into a career in casting in that moment, she ended up filling her resume with ground-breaking small screen series from “Oz” [...]

  • SHARON KLEIN Disney

    Sharon Klein Tapped as Executive VP of Casting for Disney TV Studios, FX Entertainment

    After 18 years leading 20th Century Fox Television’s casting team, Sharon Klein has been named executive vice president of casting for Disney Television Studios and FX Entertainment, a newly created role in the wake of the Disney-Fox merger. Effective immediately, she will now oversee casting for 20th Century Fox, Fox 21 Television Studios, ABC Studios, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad