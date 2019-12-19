×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Catastrophe’ Creator Sharon Horgan Cuts Exclusive First-Look Deal With Apple

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sharon Horgan
CREDIT: Jude Edgington

“Catastrophe” creator Sharon Horgan is getting into business with Apple. The actor and writer has inked an exclusive first-look deal with the company, which replaces one she previously had with Amazon and which has lapsed.

Horgan is in demand, having been behind “Catastrophe” and “Divorce,” among other shows. She also starred in “Catastrophe” with Rob Delaney, and her on-screen credits include “How to Build a Girl,” “Army Wives,” and “Women on the Verge.” She will be in the upcoming film adaptation of “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.”

Multi-hyphenate Horgan also has a BAFTA Award-winning production company, Merman, which she runs with Clelia Mountford. The firm recently inked a development deal with Sky’s new content unit, Sky Studios. That agreement sits outside of the Apple first-look deal. Merman’s shows include “Motherland,” a comedy series about a fraught mum and her social circle, which has fared well on the BBC in the U.K. It plays on Sundance Now in the U.S.

Horgan’s exec-producing credits include Aisling Bea’s Channel 4 drama, “This Way Up,” and Sarah Kendall’s Sky U.K. and ABC Australia series, “Frayed.” She will also be behind the camera for her feature directorial debut, “The New World,” for Focus Features.

“I love it. It’s scary because there’s nowhere to hide,” Horgan told Variety about directing earlier this year. “You have to trust your decision-making process.”

The earlier overall deal at Amazon, which has U.S. rights to “Catastrophe,” was announced in early 2018.

For Apple, the pact with Horgan is a statement of intent as its first major agreement with name talent in Europe, where former Channel 4 exec Jay Hunt is leading the charge. The U.S. company confirmed the deal with Horgan. The news was first reported by Deadline.

More TV

  • Adrien Brody'Once Upon a Time In...

    Adrien Brody to Star in 'Jerusalem's Lot' Stephen King Series at Epix

    Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot” is the latest of the prolific author’s work to be brought to the small screen. Epix has issued a series order for a drama based on the story set in the 1850s, with Oscar winner Adrien Brody attached to play the lead role. “Jerusalem’s Lot” follows Captain Charles Boone [...]

  • MICHAEL JACKSONMICHAEL JACKSON PERFORMING AT WEMBLEY

    Michael Jackson Estate Settles Copyright Fight With Disney

    The Michael Jackson Estate has reached a confidential settlement with Disney over a 2018 TV special that included numerous clips from Jackson’s songs and music videos. The estate sued in May 2018, alleging that “The Last Days of Michael Jackson” engaged in “astounding” copyright infringement. According to the suit, the ABC special used portions of [...]

  • 'David Makes Man' Renewed for Season

    'David Makes Man' Renewed for Season 2 at OWN

    “David Makes Man,” the critically-acclaimed coming-of-age drama from “Moonlight” creator Tarell Alvin McCraney, has been renewed for a second season at the Oprah Winfrey Network. The series centers on a 14-year-old prodigy (Akili McDowell) from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother (Alana [...]

  • Sharon Horgan

    'Catastrophe' Creator Sharon Horgan Cuts Exclusive First-Look Deal With Apple

    “Catastrophe” creator Sharon Horgan is getting into business with Apple. The actor and writer has inked an exclusive first-look deal with the company, which replaces one she previously had with Amazon and which has lapsed. Horgan is in demand, having been behind “Catastrophe” and “Divorce,” among other shows. She also starred in “Catastrophe” with Rob [...]

  • A+E Networks, Dish and Adcuratio Partner

    A+E Networks, Dish and Adcuratio Partner for Household-Specific Targeted Advertising

    A+E Networks is looking to expand the scope of its targeted advertising capabilities in a deal with Dish and Adcuratio that will allow marketers to serve up spots with creative messages that can be tailored for specific households. The partnership means that A+E Networks’ History, Lifetime, A&E Networks and other channels will be able to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad