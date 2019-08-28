‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Involved in Fatal Boating Accident

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary was involved in a boating accident Saturday that left two people dead.

The accident occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Lake Joseph in Ontario, Canada after O’Leary’s boat collided with a larger boat and went over its bow. 64 year-old Gary Poltash was struck and killed in the accident, and 48 year-old Susanne Brito died shortly after, according to NBC News. Three others were treated for various injuries.

“On late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene,” the entrepreneur and reality star said in a statement, noting that he is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

NBC also reports that O’Leary’s wife was driving the boat at the time of the accident and passed a DUI test administered shortly afterwards. The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

“Out of respect for the victims families and to fully support the ongoing investigation I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time,” O’Leary said in the statement. “My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims, the families and those affected by this loss.”