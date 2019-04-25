×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shannon Ryan Joins Disney TV, ABC as Marketing Chief

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
shannon ryan
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Former Fox Television chief marketing officer Shannon Ryan has been tapped as the new president of marketing for ABC Entertainment and Disney Television Studios.

The announcement was made by Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, and Craig Hunegs, president of Disney Television Studios, to whom she will report.

Rumours had been circling for a while that Ryan would be one of the execs making the transition to Disney after its colossal $71.3 billion acquisition of much of 21st Century Fox’s film and television holdings. On the TV side, Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf, and Gary E. Knell have all already packed their bags for the Magic Kingdom.

In her new role, Ryan will oversee all marketing, publicity and communications strategies for ABC, including media, creative, social, digital, publicity and talent relations. She will also oversee the communications and marketing teams of Disney Television Studios, which include ABC Studios, Fox 21 TV Studios and 20th Fox TV, managing the marketing, publicity, corporate communications, events, talent relations and awards strategies of the three companies.

Related

“I can’t wait for Shannon to get here,” said Burke in a statement. “I’ve admired her innovative campaigns and fierce competitive spirit from afar for years, and I know ABC will be better in every way with her guiding our talented marketing and publicity teams. We are lucky indeed.”

During her tenure as Fox TV CMO, which began in 2015, Ryan and her team launched the surprise hit music competition series “The Masked Singer,” as well as dramas such as “9-1-1,” “The Resident,” “The Passage” and “The Orville.”

“Joining Disney, a company I’ve always admired and one of the most powerful brands in the world, is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Ryan. “I’m beyond excited to begin this next chapter and look forward to collaborating with Craig and Karey and their incredibly talented teams to shine a light on the fantastic work being done at these creative companies.”

On the studio side, Ryan helped mastermind PR campaigns for several award-winning shows, namely “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” “This Is Us,” and “The Americans.” 

“Shannon’s one of the best strategists in the business, and we’ve already reaped the benefits of her marketing and publicity expertise at 20th and Fox 21. We’re excited that she’ll add ABC Studios to her portfolio as we build the Disney Television Studios brand into a world-class content creation engine,” added Hunegs. 

Prior to her chief marketing officer appointment, Ryan was executive vice president of marketing & communications for FTG. From 2011 to 2015, she was executive vice president of marketing & communications for Fox. Throughout her career at the network, Ryan oversaw campaigns many successful series including “Empire,” “Glee,” “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “The X-Files,” “The Last Man on Earth,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “New Girl,” “American Idol,” “House,” “Arrested Development,” “Masterchef” and “24.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More TV

  • shannon ryan

    Shannon Ryan Joins Disney TV, ABC as Marketing Chief

    Former Fox Television chief marketing officer Shannon Ryan has been tapped as the new president of marketing for ABC Entertainment and Disney Television Studios. The announcement was made by Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, and Craig Hunegs, president of Disney Television Studios, to whom she will report. Rumours had been circling for a while [...]

  • Dan Lin's Rideback, MRC Announce Writers

    Dan Lin's Rideback, MRC Announce First Class of Writers and Mentors for TV Incubator

    Rideback, Dan Lin’s production company, and MRC have announced the inaugural class of writers and mentors for their TV incubator.  The new TV writers residency program, which was launched in February, offers a paid, eight-month residency program to a group of writers who have each previously been staffed on series and want to create their [...]

  • CBS Viacom

    CBS and Viacom Move Closer to Merger Talks

    The CBS Corp. board of directors is moving closer to initiating acquisition discussions with Viacom, according to multiple sources close to the situation. The move has been expected for months, although there may still be obstacles on the road to a reunion for the two sides of the Redstone media empire. Price could still be [...]

  • Santa Fe Studios Netflix

    Santa Fe Studios Competes With Other New Mexico Stages for Streaming Business

    Albuquerque Studios entered the spotlight last October when it was purchased by Netflix. While the complex is clearly the jewel in the crown of New Mexico’s production infrastructure, with eight soundstages totaling 132,000 square feet, 100,000 square feet of production offices, a large backlot and support space, it’s not the only modern studio facility in [...]

  • Wahlburgers

    'Wahlburgers' Renewed for 10th and Final Season at A&E

    A&E has renewed “Wahlburgers” for a 10th and final season. The reality series following brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg will debut the new installment at on May 15. A&E has also released a trailer for the season. Season 10 will continue to focus on the Wahlberg brothers as they balance family and their eponymous [...]

  • Game of Thrones Season 8

    From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Big Bang Theory,' Spinoffs Will Keep the Hits Alive

    By this time next year, many of the brightest lights in the current TV universe will cease to shine. Some of the most popular and acclaimed shows are set to air their swan songs this year and during the 2019-20 broadcast season. While programs come and go all the time, the sheer number of iconic [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad