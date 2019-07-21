×

Shannen Doherty Joins ‘Riverdale’ Season 4 in Luke Perry Tribute

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

Riverdale” is planning to make a special tribute to Luke Perry.

The show’s executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced at Comic-Con that Shannen Doherty, Perry’s longtime friend and “Beverly Hills 90210” co-star, will guest star in the season 4 premiere. The tribute episode will “reflect Perry’s enduring legacy and the indelible imprint his character” Fred Andrews had on the series. Precise details on Doherty’s character are being kept under wraps, but Aguirre-Sacasa described it as “very emotional.”

Perry died in March, 2019 at the age of 52 after suffering a major stroke. At the time, Doherty expressed that she was “struggling with this loss” and that “processing (it) is impossible.”

Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that he and Perry had been planning to have Doherty on the show for some time and that her presence in the series is “something that Luke wanted to happen since season 1.” Perry played the father to KJ Apa’s Archie.

Related

“They were such good friends, and when we were putting together this tribute episode, we wanted to make it as special as possible, and so we asked Shannen to do a pivotal, super-emotional role. She read the script and immediately said ‘yes.’ It’s very impactful,” said Aguirre-Sacasa.

Doherty will star in the “BH90210” reboot series, alongside original stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling, which is coming to Fox later this year and will also honor Perry in some form.

The panel kicked off with Aguirre-Sacasa unveiling a video of Perry’s best moments from the show which was played for the cast during last season’s wrap party.

“When Luke passed it was toward she need of season 3 and we thought rather than rush an episode in we would take our time,” the showrunner said. “We really wanted to honor Luke, to honor Fred and we wanted it to be a standalone, really emotional, really focused on what this character meant to this group of people.”

Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones on the show, discussed what it was like working with Doherty.

“It was cathartic for all of us, it put the cherry on top of that episode and made a nice tribute. She was overjoyed to have the ability to share some of the burden of Luke’s passing that she had gone through in a cathartic setting with the rest of us,” Sprouse said.

Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that Molly Ringwald will step into a more prominent role in season 4 and become a “more or less full time mom” to Archie this season.

In other casting news related to The CW series, Kerr Smith (“The Fosters, Life Unexpected”) is joining season 4 in the role of Riverdale High’s new principal Mr. Honey. Smith will make his first appearance in the recurring role in episode 2. His character is described as “a bit of a hard-ass who takes a harder line with the students this year, especially with the seniors.”

For the rest of the panel, Aguirre-Sacasa and co. teased what’s to come in season 4 including the fact there will “definitely be” a musical episode as in previous season.

“Riverdale” also stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, Skeet Ulrich, with Mädchen Amick.

Based on the Archie Comics characters, the show hails from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater are executive producers.

More TV

  • Shannen Doherty'Jennie Garth: A Little Bit

    Shannen Doherty Joins 'Riverdale' Season 4 in Luke Perry Tribute

    “Riverdale” is planning to make a special tribute to Luke Perry. The show’s executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced at Comic-Con that Shannen Doherty, Perry’s longtime friend and “Beverly Hills 90210” co-star, will guest star in the season 4 premiere. The tribute episode will “reflect Perry’s enduring legacy and the indelible imprint his character” Fred Andrews [...]

  • Supernatural CW

    'Supernatural' Team Gets Emotional Final Season Sendoff at Comic-Con

    The cast and creative team of “Supernatural” bid a fond farewell to the attendees of San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday. At the show’s final panel in the gargantuan Hall H, the team thanked the fans for all of their support over the years as the series prepares to enter its final season. “I’m trying not [...]

  • Alicia Rodis photographed by Alicia Rodis

    SAG-AFTRA Moves to Standardize Guidelines for Intimacy Coordinators

    SAG-AFTRA is moving to standardize guidelines for intimacy coordinators as part of an effort to establish policies for union members when their work involves nudity and simulated sex. “Our goal is to normalize and promote the use of intimacy coordinators within our industry,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “Intimacy coordinators provide an important safety net for [...]

  • SDCC TV News Roundup: Syfy Releases

    SDCC TV News Roundup: Syfy Releases 'The Magicians' Season 5 Clip (Watch)

    In today’s SDCC TV news roundup, Syfy shares a clip from “The Magicians” Season 5, and Amazon sets the Season 4 premiere of “The Expanse.” CASTING Julie Gonzalo and Staz Nair have joined the cast of “Supergirl” for its upcoming fifth season. Gonzalo will portray iconic DC character Andrea Rojas aka Acrata, a polished businesswoman [...]

  • Doom Patrol -- Ep. 101 --

    'Doom Patrol' Renewed, Season 2 to Stream on DC Universe and HBO Max

    “Doom Patrol” has been renewed for a second season and will soon be available outside of DC Universe. At San Diego Comic-Con, series executive producer Jeremy Carver and star Diane Guerrero announced not only that the show will be back for another season but also that it will be available on HBO Max, the upcoming [...]

  • Teyonah Parris

    Teyonah Parris Cast in 'WandaVision' at Disney Plus

    “Mad Men” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” actress Teyonah Parris has been cast in Disney Plus’ “Wanda Vision” series. She will play an adult version of Monica Rambeau, a child character introduced in the film “Captain Marvel.” The announcement was made at Marvel’s Comic-Con presentation. The forthcoming Disney+ series about Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth [...]

  • Zachary Quinto as Charlie Manx - NOS4A2

    'NOS4A2' Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

    AMC has renewed “NOS4A2” for a second season. The news was announced during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con and ahead of the Season 1 finale. Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes and is slated to air in 2020. The series, which is based on the 2013 Joe Hill novel of the same [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad