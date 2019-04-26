×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shannen Doherty Returning for ‘BH90210’ Reboot Series at Fox

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shannen Doherty Heathers
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Shannen Doherty is set to reprise the role of Brenda Walsh in Fox’s upcoming “BH90210” reboot series, Variety has learned.

She will join fellow original “Beverly Hills, 90210” cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling, who have all already signed on to the project. The six-episode reboot series is set to air this summer.

Coming 19 years after the original series finished airing, the new show will feature the seven former teen idols playing “heightened versions of themselves with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.” 

Doherty is also known for her roles in various other TV series, including “Charmed,” “Little House on the Prairie” and “Our House.” Recently, she returned to another of her most famous roles, playing a part in the reimagined version of “Heathers.” Doherty played Heather Duke in the original. 

Related

“BH90210” will be produced by CBS Television Studios and FOX Entertainment. Doherty will executive-produce alongside Patrick Sean Smith, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering.

Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler will write and executive produce the new series, after both previously worked on The CW series “90210,” which ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2013.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More TV

  • Shannen Doherty Heathers

    Shannen Doherty Returning for 'BH90210' Reboot Series at Fox

    Shannen Doherty is set to reprise the role of Brenda Walsh in Fox’s upcoming “BH90210” reboot series, Variety has learned. She will join fellow original “Beverly Hills, 90210” cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling, who have all already signed on to the project. The six-episode reboot [...]

  • Taylor Swift at the Time 100

    Taylor Swift to Perform 'ME!' at Billboard Music Awards

    Taylor Swift fans have a lot to be happy about this week. After releasing the song “ME!” off her forthcoming album, alongside a sugary music video, it was announced that the global pop-star will open the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with the new single. Swift will take the stage alongside previously announced performers BTS, Paula Abdul, [...]

  • "The Donation Oscillation" -- Pictured: Sheldon

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of April 15: 'Big Bang Theory' Back on Top

    Without any NCAA basketball or “This Is Us” to get in its way, “The Big Bang Theory” returned to the top of the Live+3 rankings for the week of April 15. The behemoth CBS show, which only has a few episodes to go before it waves goodbye to audiences, posted a 2.9 rating in delayed [...]

  • Nick Hornby

    Nick Hornby on 'Fever Pitch' Adaptations and His New Sundance TV Project

    In 1997, Tony Blair was the U.K. prime minister, and Oasis, Blur, Pulp, the Spice Girls, Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, “Trainspotting” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral” were among the cultural touchstones of what was dubbed “Cool Britannia.” And bestselling writer Nick Hornby was making his first movie, an adaptation of his hit novel “Fever [...]

  • Native Son

    How ‘Native Son’ Production Team Re-Created Depression-Era Chicago

    When HBO Films bought the world-premiering “Native Son” earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, it felt that the movie, based on Richard Wright’s seminal 1940 novel of the same name, would focus on a subject to which modern audiences could certainly relate: the complicated issue of racism in America. But the filmmakers faced a harder [...]

  • 'Blindspot' Pulled from NBC Schedule During

    'Blindspot' Pulled from NBC Schedule During May Sweeps

    “Blindspot” has been pulled off the NBC schedule for the May sweeps period of April 25 – May 22. According to NBC’s updated schedule, the series will not air in its normal Friday 8 p.m timeslot beginning tonight and continuing May 3-17, with the show returning on May 24 and May 31 for the final episodes [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad