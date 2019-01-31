×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Shameless’ Renewed for Season 10 at Showtime, Cameron Monaghan to Return

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cameron Monaghan as Ian Gallagher in Shameless (Season 7, Episode 10, "Ride or Die") - Photo: Chuck Hodes/SHOWTIME - Photo ID: shameless_710_c0181
CREDIT: Chuck Hodes

Shameless” has been renewed for 10th season at Showtime with Cameron Monaghan poised to return.

The announcement was made at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday. With the renewal, “Shameless” officially becomes the longest-running Showtime series ever.

In addition to Monaghan, returning series regulars include William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Emma Kenney, and Christian Isaiah. Production on Season 10 will begin in 2019.

“The Gallaghers are a force of nature, and they are coming back,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment for Showtime Networks. “’Shameless’ with its ever-growing fan base, is like no other show on television. We are thrilled it will live on with its unique blend of love and larceny on Showtime.”

Season 9 resumed in January with Fiona (Emmy Rossum) at a low point and Debbie (Kenney) taking on more responsibility in keeping the family afloat, while Frank (Macy) enjoys the honeymoon period of his relationship with Ingrid (guest star Katey Sagal) before reality interferes. Lip (White) and Carl (Cutkosky) dive deep into new, complicated relationships, as Kev (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) realize they are in over their heads with their latest family plans.

Created by Paul Abbott, “Shameless” is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells and Nancy M. Pimental.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Bryan Cranston

    Bryan Cranston to Star in Showtime Limited Series 'Your Honor'

    Bryan Cranston has signed on for the lead role in the upcoming Showtime limited series “Your Honor,” Variety has learned. Cranston will also serve as executive producer on the 10-episode series, described as a legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Cranston will star as a respected judge whose son is involved in a [...]

  • Too Much TV, Little IP

    So Much TV, Too Little IP Yields Writers Rich Rewards

    The sheer volume of television out there is changing how precious intellectual property is foraged, acquired and ultimately used. Demand in the book-to-TV adaptation market is rising, according to a number of industry insiders, and hunger for source material has shifted from the feature film business to television. Considering Netflix’s content spending spree, Disney’s superhero [...]

  • 'Fuller House' Renewed for Fifth and

    'Fuller House' Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Netflix

    Netflix has renewed “Fuller House” for a fifth and final season, the streamer announced Thursday. “We’re saving the best for last,” series star Candace Cameron-Bure said in a video released on social media to announce the “farewell” season. The “Full House” continuation series stars original cast members Cameron-Bure as veterinarian and mom DJ Tanner, Jodie [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    'New York Undercover' Reboot, Comedy 'Woman Up' Picked Up to Pilot at ABC

    ABC has given pilot orders to the “New York Undercover” reboot and the single-cam comedy “Woman Up” from Zoe Lister-Jones. Picking up 20 years after the end of the iconic series, “New York Undercover” will follow detectives Nat Gilmore and Melissa Ortiz as they investigate the city’s most dangerous criminals from Harlem to Battery Park. [...]

  • Super Bowl Halftime: Least-Memorable Performances in

    The Least-Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Performances in History

    After the power, presence and flash of Prince, Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, U2 and Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performances — not to mention the controversy of this weekend’s Maroon 5-Travis Scott spot — it’s hard to believe that the big game’s intermission show used to consist of college marching bands along with performers like the [...]

  • Stan Lee arrives at the Los

    Stan Lee Remembered at Hollywood Tribute: His 'Greatest Creation Was Himself'

    Stan Lee may not have had the power of immortality, but his legacy and impact on pop culture will surely live on forever. Longtime friend and filmmaker Kevin Smith hosted “Excelsior! A Celebration of the Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible & Uncanny Life of Stan Lee” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday night. Lee, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad