‘Shameless’ Renewed for Season 10 at Showtime, Cameron Monaghan to Return

“Shameless” has been renewed for 10th season at Showtime with Cameron Monaghan poised to return.

The announcement was made at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday. With the renewal, “Shameless” officially becomes the longest-running Showtime series ever.

In addition to Monaghan, returning series regulars include William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Emma Kenney, and Christian Isaiah. Production on Season 10 will begin in 2019.

“The Gallaghers are a force of nature, and they are coming back,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment for Showtime Networks. “’Shameless’ with its ever-growing fan base, is like no other show on television. We are thrilled it will live on with its unique blend of love and larceny on Showtime.”

Season 9 resumed in January with Fiona (Emmy Rossum) at a low point and Debbie (Kenney) taking on more responsibility in keeping the family afloat, while Frank (Macy) enjoys the honeymoon period of his relationship with Ingrid (guest star Katey Sagal) before reality interferes. Lip (White) and Carl (Cutkosky) dive deep into new, complicated relationships, as Kev (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) realize they are in over their heads with their latest family plans.

Created by Paul Abbott, “Shameless” is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells and Nancy M. Pimental.