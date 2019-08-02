×

Showtime Sets ‘Shameless,’ ‘Ray Donovan’ and ‘Kidding’ Premiere Dates

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Showtime

Showtime has announced the premiere dates for several of its returning shows.

At the network’s Television Critics Association summer press tour, Showtime president of entertainment Jana Winograde revealed that “Shameless” season 10 will premiere on November 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The tenth season picks up six months after last season’s finale with Frank (William H. Macy) using his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible. Debbie (Emma Kenney), emboldened by the $50,000 left to her by Fiona, has stepped in as the new matriarch, ruling over the Gallagher household with an iron fist. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) navigates his relationship with a newly affectionate Tami (Kate Miner). Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) has to decide what to do with his life as he finishes military school and heads back to the South side. Liam (Christian Isaiah) is committed to learning more about black history and culture under the tutelage of V (Shanola Hampton) as Kev (Steve Howey) faces an identity crisis. Gallavich returns this season as Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) rekindle their romance in prison as both cellmates and lovers.

Related

Immediately following “Shameless” on Nov. 3, season 2 of the Jim Carrey show “Kidding” will premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Carrey returns as the iconic children’s television host, Jeff Pickles. Season 2 picks up moments after season one’s cliffhanger, and with his beloved Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time off the air for the first time in 30 years, Jeff Pickles must find a way to communicate with his many fans who still need him. Jeff creates a new and controversial method to talk directly to children across the world only to become the target of animosity for the first time in his career.

In addition, Showtime revealed that season 7 of “Ray Donovan” will premiere on November 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

This season finds Ray (Liev Schreiber) working to be the man his family needs him to be. While he makes progress with Dr. Amiot (Alan Alda), there are dangers from the past that require the Ray Donovan of old. Between NYC mayor Ed Feratti (Zach Grenier), an unrelenting NYPD officer hunting for the truth and clients old and new, Ray struggles to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself.

More TV

  • Showtime Sets 'Shameless, 'Ray Donovan' and

    Showtime Sets 'Shameless,' 'Ray Donovan' and 'Kidding' Premiere Dates

    Showtime has announced the premiere dates for several of its returning shows. At the network’s Television Critics Association summer press tour, Showtime president of entertainment Jana Winograde revealed that “Shameless” season 10 will premiere on November 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The tenth season picks up six months after last season’s finale with Frank (William [...]

  • Anna Paquin Flack

    'Flack' Renewed for Season 2 at Pop TV, Daniel Dae Kim and Sam Neill Join Cast

    Pop TV has renewed “Flack” for a second season. The Anna Paquin drama set in the world of high-stakes celebrity public relations will return for six more episodes, two of which will be directed by executive producer Stephen Moyer. The CBS-owned network also announced that Daniel Dae Kim and Sam Neill will be joining the [...]

  • London-TV-Pitchbox

    ‘Dr Who,’ ‘McMafia’ Scribe Peter Harness to Host London TV Pitchbox Case Study

    Barcelona-based online platform Filmarket Hub announced British screenwriter Peter Harness as a special guest of honor at the 2nd London TV Pitchbox on Sept. 20. The day-long event is dedicated to series development and takes in a case study of a successful series from the host country, as well as training and networking opportunities. This [...]

  • Marsupilami

    International TV Newswire: German Merger Details, Soccer Pirates, ‘Marsupilami’ in 3D

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, new German studio to be formed by Tele MünchenGroup (TMG), Universum Film, i&u TV and Wiedemann & Berg Film share licensing division details; soccer leagues jointly condemn a Saudi pirate broadcaster; Franco-Belgian comic superstar “Marsupilami” gets a 3D reboot and Spain’s Atresmedia steps up its on demand game. German [...]

  • Warner Media Leadership Meeting, Giorgio Stock

    WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks Promotes Giorgio Stock

    Giorgio Stock has taken the new role of president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, distribution and advertising sales, for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). Stock, previously president EMEA at Turner, takes on responsibility for all entertainment networks, distribution of all networks, advertising sales and the kids’ networks operations for EMEA [...]

  • Sintonia

    Netflix, Kond, Losbragas’ ‘Sintonia’ Seeks to Synch with Brazil’s YouTube Crowd

    Is Netflix too square, or too costly, for most young Brazilians? Or just not the place where they’d ever sample cool Brazilian content? The U.S. streaming giant may soon find out. Simply put, its latest Brazilian series, “Sintonia,” launched globally Aug. 9, can be seen as an acid test of Netflix’s ability to leverage original [...]

  • Picture Shows: Ryan Sinclair (TOSIN COLE),

    Paul Dempsey to Lead BBC Studios' Global Distribution Business

    BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the British broadcaster, has brought its international sales and distribution businesses, encompassing content sales, branded services and ancillaries, into a single group, with Paul Dempsey taking the role of president of global distribution. Dempsey will relocate to New York and have responsibility for BBC Studios’ overall sales and distribution [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad