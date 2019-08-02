Showtime Sets ‘Shameless,’ ‘Ray Donovan’ and ‘Kidding’ Premiere Dates

Showtime has announced the premiere dates for several of its returning shows.

At the network’s Television Critics Association summer press tour, Showtime president of entertainment Jana Winograde revealed that “Shameless” season 10 will premiere on November 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The tenth season picks up six months after last season’s finale with Frank (William H. Macy) using his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible. Debbie (Emma Kenney), emboldened by the $50,000 left to her by Fiona, has stepped in as the new matriarch, ruling over the Gallagher household with an iron fist. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) navigates his relationship with a newly affectionate Tami (Kate Miner). Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) has to decide what to do with his life as he finishes military school and heads back to the South side. Liam (Christian Isaiah) is committed to learning more about black history and culture under the tutelage of V (Shanola Hampton) as Kev (Steve Howey) faces an identity crisis. Gallavich returns this season as Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) rekindle their romance in prison as both cellmates and lovers.

Immediately following “Shameless” on Nov. 3, season 2 of the Jim Carrey show “Kidding” will premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Carrey returns as the iconic children’s television host, Jeff Pickles. Season 2 picks up moments after season one’s cliffhanger, and with his beloved Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time off the air for the first time in 30 years, Jeff Pickles must find a way to communicate with his many fans who still need him. Jeff creates a new and controversial method to talk directly to children across the world only to become the target of animosity for the first time in his career.

In addition, Showtime revealed that season 7 of “Ray Donovan” will premiere on November 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

This season finds Ray (Liev Schreiber) working to be the man his family needs him to be. While he makes progress with Dr. Amiot (Alan Alda), there are dangers from the past that require the Ray Donovan of old. Between NYC mayor Ed Feratti (Zach Grenier), an unrelenting NYPD officer hunting for the truth and clients old and new, Ray struggles to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself.