‘Sexy Beast’ Series Adaptation Gets Greenlight at Paramount Network (EXCLUSIVE)

'Sexy Beast' Series Adaptation Gets Greenlight at Paramount Network

Sexy Beast Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

A series adaptation of the 2000 movie “Sexy Beast” has been ordered to series at Paramount NetworkVariety has learned exclusively.

The series will tell the origin story of Gal Dove (played in the film by Ray Winstone), a brilliant thief who finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s. The series will explore the early days of Gal’s complicated relationship with Don Logan (played in the film by Ben Kingsley), a vicious gangster with whom Gal forms a partnership, the beginnings of his association with criminal mastermind Teddy Bass (played in the film by Ian McShane), and how Gal met and fell in love with DeeDee (played in the film by Amanda Redman), an adult film star who would become his wife.

Paramount Network has ordered a 10-episode first season. Michael Caleo will serve as writer and executive producer on the series, with Karyn Kusama set to direct and executive produce under her Familystyle production banner. Familystyle’s Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay will also executive produce along with Louis Mellis and David Scinto, who were the screenwriters on the film. Keith Cox, president of development and production for Paramount Network and TV Land, and Lauren Ruggiero, vice president of development for Paramount Network, will oversee the series for the network. Paramount Television and Anonymous Content will produce.

“We’re thrilled ‘Sexy Beast’ is joining our robust scripted slate of originals. We were impressed with Michael Caleo’s craft of the prequel, bringing these strong characters back to life for TV audiences, and with the exceptional style Karyn Kusama plans to bring to this series,” said Cox. “We’re also honored to team with our sister studio Paramount Television in collaborating on this exciting project.”

Paramount Network also recently ordered the drama series “Coyote” starring Michael Chiklis and “Paradise Lost” (also a Paramount TV/Anonymous series) starring Josh Hartnett. Other upcoming shows include “68 Whiskey” and “Emily in Paris.” The network currently is currently airing the second season of the drama series “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner, which is among the most-watched shows on cable.

“’Sexy Beast’ is a cult classic because of its unique tone and style,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television, and the partners of Anonymous Content. “Mike Caleo has managed to capture that brilliance that we’ve loved for so long. His excellent script attracted Karyn Kusama, whose work has the same intersection of intensity and style that was beloved in the film. We’re so lucky to be collaborating with her. This is also our second project with Paramount Network and we’re thrilled to continue this synergistic relationship.”

