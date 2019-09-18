×
‘Sex and the City’ Creator Darren Star Joins Mipcom Speaker Lineup

Sex and the City” creator Darren Star is set to deliver a Media Mastermind Keynote at Mipcom, the Cannes-set international TV showcase.

During a session moderated by Jill Offman, the executive VP of Paramount Network International and Comedy Central International, Star will give his perspective on creativity and is expected to discuss the series he created, including “Sex and the City,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Melrose Place,” “Younger” and the upcoming “Emily in Paris,” which is currently shooting in the French capital with Lily Collins.

Star joins a lineup of high-profile talent and executives set to participate to Mipcom, including William Shatner, who will be on hand to promote “The UnXplained,” the new show which he executive produces and hosts; Emmy winner RuPaul Charles, who will receive the Variety Vanguard Award; WarnerMedia entertainment chair Bob Greenblatt, who will be this year’s Personality of the Year; “Bodyguard” creator and showrunner Jed Mercurio; and Patrick Dempsey, whose banking series “Devils” will world premiere at Mipcom.

The conference, whose theme this year will be “The Streaming Offensive,” will also bring together a mix of execs from digital and traditional media companies, including James Farrell, the head of international originals for Amazon Studios; Georgia Brown, the director of European Originals at Amazon; Farhad Massoudi, CEO and founder of TUBI, and Adam Lewinson, the COO of TUBI; Kay M. Madati, the global VP and head of content partnership at Twitter; Max Conze, the CEO of ProSiebenSat.1; Bibiane Godfroid, the CEO of Newen; and Maria Kyriacou, the president of ITV Studios International.

The keynotes will discuss “the seismic changes in global distribution models, their impact on content production and licensing, and the global response to the direct-to-consumer challenge,” Mipcom said.

Mipcom will take place Oct. 14-17 in Cannes.

