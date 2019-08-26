×
Seth Rogan, Evan Goldberg-Produced United Nations Comedy in Development at CBS

CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Rex Shutterstock

CBS is developing a comedy series set in the typically not so hilarious location of the United Nations.

“Unprofessionals,” which has Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg as executive producers, is a single camera comedy hailing from Lionsgate Television. The series offers a behind the scenes look at a group of the least important people working at one of the world’s most important places in the world.

Any Schwartz, whose writing credits include “Scrubs” and “Mighty Med,” and Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar (“Just Saying,” “Work From Home”) are all writers and executive producers on the prospective series. Jay Chandrasekhar, who has previously helmed episodes of “Arrested Development” and “New Girl,” will direct and executive produce.

Alongside Rogan and Goldberg in the non-writing executive producers column are James Weaver, and Alex McAtee of Point Grey TV. Schwartz and the Sklars developed the project alongside Point Grey’s vice president and head of television Loreli Alanis. The project comes from Lionsgate and Point Grey’s multi-platform content deal which was announced earlier this year.

Schwartz is repped by Management 360 and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer, the Sklars are repped by Artists First, APA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

This is the second piece of Lionsgate TV-related development news to emerge today, after Variety reported that the studio is producing the prospective series “First Ladies” which received a three-script commitment at Showtime. That series has Viola Davis attached to play Michelle Obama.

    Seth Rogan, Evan Goldberg-Produced United Nations Comedy in Development at CBS

