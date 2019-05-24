×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Seth Meyers Talks Woman Late-Night Hosts, Lorne Michaels and ‘Material Monster’ Trump

By
Daniel Holloway

Executive Editor, TV

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Seth Meyers TV Take Podcast
CREDIT: Variety

Seth Meyers became host of “Late Night” — the franchise that had, in previous iterations, been home to David Letterman, then Conan O’Brien, then Jimmy Fallon — in 2014. The first conversation he had with anyone about taking over the show was on the phone with executive producer Lorne Michaels, who called Meyers while the comic was touring on the road.

“When you talk to Lorne Michaels, oftentimes it seems like follow-up call to a conversation you haven’t had,” Meyers told Variety‘s “TV Take” podcast. “So he picks it up as if you’ve already talked about the possibility of you hosting a late-night talk show.” When the call ended, “I hung up the phone and I thought, ‘Wait, did Lorne just tell me that I’m going to host “Late Night”?’ But that is how a lot of news from Lorne comes — as if through a fog.”

Meyers landed “Late Night” after Fallon move up to 11:30 p.m. to host lead-in “The Tonight Show.” A year later, a similar reshuffle occurred at CBS, where Stephen Colbert took over “The Late Show” from David Letterman and James Corden became host of “The Late Late Show.” With Jimmy Kimmel in place at ABC, late-night TV remains dominated by hosts who are white and male.

Despite the recent cancellations of female-led comedy talkers such as Michelle Wolf’s “The Break” and Busy Phillips’ “Busy Tonight,” Meyers pointed to NBC’s recent move to hire YouTube star Lilly Singh as a replacement for Carson Daly at 1:30 a.m. as a sign of progress.

“One of the sad realities is there haven’t been a ton of openings in the five years since” he took over “Late Night,” Meyers said. “I was certainly really happy that NBC decided to give Carson Daly’s spot to Lilly Singh. That struck me as the right direction. And even though Busy’s show didn’t work or Michelle Wolf’s show didn’t work, it’s wonderful to be in a time where they’re getting to try their shows.” Wolf worked as a writer and on-air contributor on “Late Night” before hosting “The Break” for Netflix. Meyers noted that the show has sought to provide a similar platform to female writers such as Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel. “Nothing would make us happier than, when the time came for one of those slots to be filled that it was someone from our family. So I certainly am optimistic that we will see better representation moving forward.

Meyers also discussed the effect that the political candidacy, then presidency of Donald Trump has had on the show.

“He is a material monster in that he just sort of spews out things that are unconventional all day long,” Meyers said. “With that said, we thought it was going to end after the election. Spoiler alert: This is not what I thought was going to happen. We just thought it would sort of go back to normal and we’d be doing things on politics, but not presidential politics. So yeah, I think our M.O. is to follow the biggest news of the day, and unfortunately it is that more often than not.

Seth Meyers photographed exclusively for the Variety TV Take Podcast
Dan Doperalski for Variety

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More TV

  • Vis-a-Vis Mediapro

    Fox's Hit Spanish Drama 'Locked Up' Gets Spinoff, Launching 2020

    Fox Network Groups in Spain and Globomedia, the Barcelona-based parent company of production house The Mediapro Studio, have announced a spinoff to Mediapro’s flagship Catalan series “Vis a Vis” (“Locked Up”). Set to air on Fox networks in 2020, “Vis a Vis: El Oasis” will close the circle on narratives from the original series, bringing [...]

  • ‘Peaky Blinders’ Scribe Bringing SAS Special

    ‘Peaky Blinders’ Scribe Bringing Special Forces Story ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ to TV

    Steven Knight is adapting “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” bringing the story of the elite British special forces unit to TV. Knight has enjoyed enormous success with his series “Peaky Blinders,” and also penned “Taboo” and the feature films “Locke” and “Eastern Promises.” His SAS series will be based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling non-fiction book “SAS: Rogue [...]

  • ‘Riviera’ Renewed for Season 3 at

    ‘Riviera’ With Julia Stiles Renewed for Season 3 at Sky

    Sky has ordered a third season of “Riviera” with filming starting this fall. Julia Stiles will return as Georgina Clios and the action is set to move from France’s Cote d’Azur to an international stage. Stiles will also exec produce the new season, which was announced soon after season two launched on U.K. pay-TV platform [...]

  • Ari Emanuel Endeavor

    Endeavor IPO Filing Offers Details of Company's Financials, Leadership Pay Packages

    Endeavor’s IPO filing Thursday offers a hard look at the company’s financial performance during the past three years during a period of rapid growth for the company that’s home to UFC, WME, Professional Bull Riders and a clutch of other assets. Endeavor is generating solid free cash flow from operations and healthy adjusted earnings for [...]

  • Blake Jenner What If TV Show

    'What/If' Star Blake Jenner on Creating Chemistry With Jane Levy, Renee Zellweger

    Blake Jenner first rose to fame in 2012 when he won “The Glee Project” and therefore earned a role on “Glee” proper. In the years since, though, he graduated from teen heartthrob status to meatier, edgier roles in films such as “American Animals” and now the Netflix limited series “What/If,” in which he stars opposite [...]

  • Mario Lopez Candy Crush

    Mario Lopez, Seth Kurland Set Latinx Family Comedy Series at Netflix

    Mario Lopez and Seth Kurland are teaming up for a new comedy series at Netflix. Variety has learned that the streamer has given a 16 episode order to the multi-cam comedy “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia” co-created by Lopez and Kurland. In the series, when Ashley Garcia — the world’s only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics engineer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad