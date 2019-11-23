×
‘Servant’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple Ahead of Series Premiere

Servant Apple
CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Servant” has officially been renewed for a second season at Apple TV Plus.

The news comes ahead of the series premiere on Nov. 28, at which time the first three episodes of Season 1 will be available to stream. New episodes will then role out weekly every Friday. Executive producer M. Night Shyalaman revealed the renewal news on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Shyalaman also directed multiple episodes of the series, including the pilot.

Servant” is described as a psychological thriller that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. It stars Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, Rupert Grint, and Toby Kebbell.

The show was created by Tony Basgallop. Basgallop also executive produces along with Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers.

“Servant” is the latest Apple original series to score an early renewal. The tech giant’s newly-launched streaming service had previously renewed the dramas “See,” “For All Mankind,” “Dickinson,” while the Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon series “The Morning Show” was originally ordered for two seasons when it was first announced in 2017.

    "Servant" has officially been renewed for a second season at Apple TV Plus. The news comes ahead of the series premiere on Nov. 28, at which time the first three episodes of Season 1 will be available to stream. New episodes will then role out weekly every Friday. Executive producer M. Night Shyalaman revealed the [...]

