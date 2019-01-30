Amazon Orders Documentary Series on Real Madrid and Spain Star Sergio Ramos

Amazon will offer a glimpse into the life of one of the most famous soccer players in the world, with a new documentary series about Sergio Ramos, captain of Real Madrid and the Spanish national side.

The half-hour series will run to 8 installments showing the daily life of the sports star. The as-yet-untitled Ramos series is in production. It will bow on Amazon Prime Video later this year. The streamer said the documentary will show what it takes to become an elite sports star, as well as looking at Ramos’ personal life and interests.

Ramos has won domestic league and cup titles and the European Champions League with Real Madrid, and has been a European champion with his national side.

“I’m excited to be able to show football fans what it takes to be a professional athlete, the responsibility of wearing Real Madrid’s and Spain’s armband and how to juggle that with a normal personal life,” Ramos said.

Amazon has form in the sports documentary field, with its “All or Nothing” series on English Premier League champions Manchester City, and an acquired film about former Liverpool F.C. player Steven Gerrard.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this exclusive project with Sergio Ramos to Prime members and football fans all over the world,” said Georgia Brown, Amazon’s director of European originals. “We’re sure our customers will love seeing Sergio in these unique and private moments on and off the field.”