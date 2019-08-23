‘Serendipity’: NBC Developing Series Inspired by Kate Beckinsale, John Cusack Movie

NBC has given a script commitment to a prospective series inspired by the 2001 Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack movie “Serendipity.”

The project hails from Miramax Television, whose film division produced the original film, and writer Jonny Umansky. The idea for the show seems like a romantic one, here’s the logline: Harry and Claire fall in love one fateful night, are separated by circumstance and then spend years trying to find one another again…with a little help from the universe.

“I’ve been madly in love with this movie for more than half my life,” said Umansky. “Never has the world needed a show like ‘Serendipity’ more, and the love stories we have in store are big, bold and filled to the brim with whimsy and wonder.”

Umansky, who wrote the 2016 “Legends of the Hidden Temple” TV movie based on the video game for Nickelodeon, is also in place as an executive producer. This marks the second Umansky project set up at NBC, as the Peacock is still in development on a detective series called “Conway.” That project has been in the works since December 2018 and has Vin Diesel on board as an executive producer.

“Conway” centers around St. Louis detective Cal Conway who finds his world turned upside down when he wakes up from a coma with exceptional cognitive abilities, was inspired by a rare condition which has been exhibited in around 50 people across the globe due to traumatic brain injury.

Miramax TV’s output has been limited in recent years, with the most notable projects being the Netflix animated series “Spy Kids: Mission Critical.”

“We are privileged to be working alongside Jonny, who has invented a relentlessly optimistic romantic comedy cinematic universe,” said Caitlin Foito of Miramax in a statement. “His creative take and adaptation of Serendipity will be a sure-fire win for everyone involved in this unique project.”