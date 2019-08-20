×

'Walking Dead' Star Christian Serratos in Talks for Selena Series at Netflix

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa - The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 1
Christian Serratos is in negotiations to star in the upcoming Netflix series based on the life of Selena Quintanilla, Variety has confirmed with sources.

The series was announced back in December and is described as a coming of age story following Selena (Serratos) as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

Netflix declined to comment.

Moisés Zamora will serve as writer and executive producer on the series. Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., and Simran A. Singh will also executive produce. Campanario Entertainment will produce. The majority of the creative team behind this series previously secured a put pilot commitment at ABC for a series inspired by the musical legacy of Selena last year.

Quintanilla has sold over 60 million albums worldwide before her death at the hands of the president of her fan club in 1995. She was also the subject of the 1997 film “Selena,” with Jennifer Lopez starring in the title role.

Serratos is best known for her role as Rosita Espinosa on the hit AMC series “The Walking Dead.” She has been with that show since its fourth season, with Season 10 set to debut in early October.

More to come…

 

