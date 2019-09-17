×
Selena Gomez-Produced Docuseries ‘Living Undocumented’ Ordered at Netflix

Selena Gomez
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez is set to produce a docuseries with Netflix.

The series, entitled “Living Undocumented,” follows eight undocumented families who took the extraordinary risk of allowing film crews to chronicle their lives as they faced potential deportation.

Ranging from harrowing to hopeful, their journeys illuminate and humanize the complex U.S. immigration system. The series depicts the struggles many must endure in their quest to pursue the American dream.

“I chose to produce this series, ‘Living Undocumented,’ because over the past few years, the word immigrant has seemingly become a negative word,” said Gomez. “My hope is that the series can shed light on what it’s like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories.”

The series, which drops Oct. 2, will be co-directed by Aaron Saidman and Anna Chai. Eli Holzman and Saidman will exectuive produce via Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation banner, along with Gomez, Chai, Mandy Teefey, and Sean O’Grady.

“’Living Undocumented’ is designed to illuminate one of the most important issues of our time. But rather than discussing this issue with only statistics and policy debates, we wanted viewers to hear directly from the immigrants themselves, in their own words, with all the power and emotion that these stories reflect,” added Saidman.

Watch the trailer for the new docuseries below:

