‘Search Party’ Moves to HBO Max for Season 3, Scores Season 4 Renewal

Fans of “Search Party” will soon be searching for the show on HBO Max.

In another example of a series being shuttled off a linear cable channel, the TBS comedy series is moving over to WarnerMedia’s nascent streaming service for its upcoming third season. In addition, the show has been renewed for a fourth season with the move. Season 3 is slated to air in spring 2020.

“With HBO Max we have the unique opportunity to continue this brilliant, acclaimed series and connect with even more of the younger, digital natives who have worshipped it the most,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV.

Search Party” was originally renewed for its third season last year. The series stars Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, Brandon Micheal Hall, John Early and John Reynolds. The new season finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory (Shawkat) and Drew (Reynolds) are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. As Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight as notorious public figures. As Dory’s sanity begins to fracture, it becomes increasingly clear that they may not have brunch together for quite some time.

The series was created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter. All three serve as executive producers along with Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.

The brand identity of both TBS and TNT remain in flux as the launch of HBO Max draws closer. TBS was established as a home for premium comedies, with “Search Party” being one of the first shows launched to build that brand. Other such TBS comedies — like “The Detour,” “Angie Tribeca,” and “Wrecked” — have all ended. The network’s current scripted originals are”Miracle Workers” “The Last OG,” “American Dad,” and “Final Space.” The network also airs “Conan” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” TBS has made no announcement on a third season for the scripted series “The Guest Book,” which aired its second season last year.

TBS had also been tapped to air the drama series “Snowpiercer,” which has been in development for years at TNT. However, it was announced last week that the show would be moving back to TNT.

