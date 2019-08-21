×

Sean Spicer, Lamar Odom Join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sean Spicer Emmys
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sean Spicer must have been practicing his dance moves since leaving the White House in 2017. The former press secretary will join the cast of “Dancing with the Stars” which will premiere its 28th season Sept. 16. Other bold-faced names to join the cast include actor James Van Der Beek, former Laker Lamar Odom, “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown and “Queer Eye” Fab Five member Karamo Brown.

The full list of celebrities and professional dancers were announced on “Good Morning America” Wednesday morning. Other celebrity cast members include singers Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke and former Supreme Mary Wilson; model Christie Brinkley; actress Kate Flannery (“The Office”); former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis; and “All That” actor and executive producer Kel Mitchell.

The news come after a week of teasers posted on ABC’s Instagram, in which the broadcaster shared sneaky photos of cast-members whose identities were hidden via strategic cropping and props such as disco balls.

Hannah Brown’s casting comes as little surprise for “DWTS” fans, who are used to seeing Bachelor Nation stars compete on the fellow ABC series. “Bachelor in Paradise” star “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, for example, was included in last year’s cast. However, it’s more rare for political figures such as Spicer to find a home on the reality competition show.

Also set to return to the cast is Australian Latin dancer Peta Murgatroyd, which ABC preemptively announced Tuesday morning. The other professional dancers in the cast this season are Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy and Witney Carson, as well as newbies Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

Celebrity-dancer pairings will be announced during the season premiere.

More TV

  • Sean Spicer Emmys

    Sean Spicer, Lamar Odom Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Cast

    Sean Spicer must have been practicing his dance moves since leaving the White House in 2017. The former press secretary will join the cast of “Dancing with the Stars” which will premiere its 28th season Sept. 16. Other bold-faced names to join the cast include actor James Van Der Beek, former Laker Lamar Odom, “The [...]

  • Small Hand Susan Hill

    Channel 5 Beefs Up Scripted Slate in U.K.

    U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 has unveiled a slate of original dramas, marking the latest step in the Viacom-owned broadcaster’s push into scripted content. The new dramas include a two-hour ghost story from Awesome Pictures and Two Rivers Media called “The Small Hand” adapted from novel by “The Woman in Black” author Susan Hill; psychological thriller [...]

  • YouTube logo

    BBC Studios to Explore 'The Edge of Science' for YouTube Originals

    The BBC’s production division, BBC Studios, has won its first YouTube Originals commission, “The Edge of Science.” Starring presenter and science enthusiast Rick Edwards and YouTuber Colin Furze, “The Edge of Science” will carry out a range of stunts and experiments to explore if it’s possible to levitate. The presenters will meet the scientists behind [...]

  • Kirsten Dunst'On Becoming a God in

    Kirsten Dunst Talks 'Little Women,' 'Interview With a Vampire' Reboots

    Kirsten Dunst was just 11 years old when she skyrocketed into stardom as Claudia in “Interview with a Vampire,” but now Dunst says her age is the only thing keeping her from reprising the role in a hypothetical reboot. “I mean I’m too old, right?,” she told Variety at the premiere of “On Becoming a God [...]

  • A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen,

    Variety to Forgo Annual Emmy Party for Donation to Planned Parenthood

    Variety has decided to make a donation to Planned Parenthood in lieu of hosting this year’s annual Emmy Awards nominees party in partnership with Women In Film. The decision comes in response to Planned Parenthood’s Aug. 19 announcement that it will drop funding over the current administration’s “unethical” rule blocking the organization from discussing its [...]

  • Rebel Wilson Isn't It Romantic

    TV News Roundup: Rebel Wilson to Host First Australian Amazon Original Series

    In today’s TV news roundup, the NFL and Pluto TV announce the launch of a new channel, and Rebel Wilson is named as the host of the first Amazon original series to come out of Australia.  CASTING Rebel Wilson is set to host and executive produce the Australian Amazon original series “LOL: Last One Laughing,” the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad