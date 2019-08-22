×

Sean Spicer Hopes ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Gig Will ‘Move the Country Forward’

Variety Staff

Sean Spicer Dancing With the Stars
CREDIT: Courtesy of Walt Disney Television

In the face of a swift backlash, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said he hoped his role as a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” can help “move the country forward in a positive way.”

Spicer told CNN on Thursday that his “DWTS” posting was about entertainment, not politics. ABC revealed Spicer on Wednesday as one of 12 celebrity contestants for season 28 of the competition series.

“I think this is an entertainment show. I look forward to having some fun. And if people are looking for news, I suggest they tune into a news program,” Spicer told CNN. “I am very happy with who I am and who I support. I’m not changing. I am giving people another opportunity to see a side of me that is different.”

News of Spicer’s selection as a contestant on the long-running ballroom dance reality series sparked an uproar given Spicer’s role in the early months of the Trump administration. “DWTS” host Tom Bergeron went so far as to publicly express his concern about the choice, saying that he believed producers had agreed to steer clear of political figures at such a fractious time.

Spicer said he hopes to prove that Americans with differing political views can find common ground in entertainment.

“I think Tom has been a great host. And I firmly believe when the season is over he’s probably going to realize bringing a diverse group of people together, who can interact in a fun, civil and respectful way, is actually a way we can move the country forward in a positive way,” Spicer said. “And it will make this show an example of how Americans can disagree about politics and tune into good entertainment shows and keep their politics at bay.”

  

    

    

