Sean Spicer Voted Off ‘Dancing With the Stars’

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Boy Band & Girl Group Night" - Six celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete on the ninth week of the 2019 season of "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, NOV. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)SEAN SPICER, JENNA JOHNSON
CREDIT: ABC

Sean Spicer will no longer appear on America’s television sets every Monday evening, at least as part of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The former White House press secretary was voted off “DWTS” Monday night despite President Donald Trump’s earlier tweet urging the American people to vote for Spicer on ABC’s dancing competition show. The tweet has now been deleted and replaced with one calling Spicer’s efforts “a great try” and insisting that “we are all proud of you.”

Spicer was partnered with Lindsay Arnold, though he appeared alongisde Jenna Johnson for his final performance Monday. He performed an Argentine tango to Destiny’s Child’s “Bills Bills Bills” and a foxtrot to “Story of My Life” by One Direction. Spicer and Johnson’s performance earned a 26 out of 40 score.

Spicer’s casting on the show was the subject of controversy after its announcement, with Variety‘s Caroline Framke calling it a “terrible, cynical ratings grab.” It also spawned controversy for his co-star Karamo Brown, of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” who was criticized for comments he made about Spicer that promoted the idea of meeting political adversaries “in the middle.” Many took Brown’s words as condoning the actions of the previous White House press secretary, infamous for his routine lies.

Brown, former NBA star Lamar Odom, “The Office” actor Kate Flannery, model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and Supremes singer Mary Wilson have also been eliminated this season.

