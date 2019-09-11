Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Launches Branded Content Division

Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions has partnered with Test Pattern Media to launch a branded content division.

The new initiative comes after Hazy Mill’s recent branch into branded content, winning awards for their Orbitz campaign, and partnering with other clients such as Lucasfilm, Amazon, Showtime, Starbucks, Capital One, TNT, TBS, Lincoln, P&G, and Google. Together, the two production companies will work with brands and agencies to create series-based content and advertisements.

“In the new world of branded content, we believe we can engage savvy audiences in a way where they forget they’re being sold to,” Hayes said in a statement. “Our experience working in all genres of entertainment including drama, comedy, game, and documentary will translate very well into creating not only one-off commercials but also Brand dedicated series – which will keep the audience engaged and interested in the brand over time.”

Emmy-winning actor Hayes launched Hazy Mills alongside his old college friend Milliner in 2004, when he was still starring in NBC’s “Will & Grace,” in which he became known for playing the flamboyant sidekick Jack McFarland. Since its launch, they’ve created their breakout hit for TV Land, “Hot in Cleveland,” starring Betty White, their own Emmy-winning reality show “Hollywood Game Night” with host Jane Lynch, and NBC’s sitcom “Crowded,” starring Miranda Cosgrove, among many more.