×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Launches Branded Content Division

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sean Hayes - Emmy Studio - Photograph by Peter Yang on April 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA
CREDIT: Peter Yang/Variety

Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions has partnered with Test Pattern Media to launch a branded content division.

The new initiative comes after Hazy Mill’s recent branch into branded content, winning awards for their Orbitz campaign, and partnering with other clients such as Lucasfilm, Amazon, Showtime, Starbucks, Capital One, TNT, TBS, Lincoln, P&G, and Google. Together, the two production companies will work with brands and agencies to create series-based content and advertisements.

“In the new world of branded content, we believe we can engage savvy audiences in a way where they forget they’re being sold to,” Hayes said in a statement. “Our experience working in all genres of entertainment including drama, comedy, game, and documentary will translate very well into creating not only one-off commercials but also Brand dedicated series – which will keep the audience engaged and interested in the brand over time.”

Emmy-winning actor Hayes launched Hazy Mills alongside his old college friend Milliner in 2004, when he was still starring in NBC’s “Will & Grace,” in which he became known for playing the flamboyant sidekick Jack McFarland. Since its launch, they’ve created their breakout hit for TV Land,  “Hot in Cleveland,” starring Betty White, their own Emmy-winning reality show “Hollywood Game Night” with host Jane Lynch, and NBC’s sitcom “Crowded,” starring Miranda Cosgrove, among many more.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • quibi

    Quibi Inks Deal With BBC for Daily International News Show

    Quibi, the short-form mobile TV and tech startup led by Jeffrey Katzenberg, announced a deal with the BBC to produce daily international news programming. Earlier this summer, Quibi announced a similar pact with NBC News, for two daily shows. The announcement of the deal with BBC Global News comes after word of the departure of [...]

  • Liv Tyler to Star Opposite Rob

    Liv Tyler to Star Opposite Rob Lowe in '9-1-1: Lone Star' at Fox

    Liv Tyler has been cast as the lead opposite Rob Lowe in Fox’s “9-1-1” spinoff, Variety has confirmed. The new entry to the budding franchise follows a sophisticated New York fireman (Lowe) who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, Texas, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the [...]

  • Sean Hayes - Emmy Studio -

    Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills Launches Branded Content Division

    Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions has partnered with Test Pattern Media to launch a branded content division. The new initiative comes after Hazy Mill’s recent branch into branded content, winning awards for their Orbitz campaign, and partnering with other clients such as Lucasfilm, Amazon, Showtime, Starbucks, Capital One, TNT, TBS, Lincoln, P&G, [...]

  • Uzo Aduba

    Uzo Aduba Joins 'Fargo' Season 4

    “Fargo” Season 4 has cast Uzo Aduba, Variety has confirmed. She joins previously announced cast member Chris Rock, who will lead the upcoming season of the critically-acclaimed FX series. The exact nature of Aduba’s role is being kept under wraps at this time. Aduba is best known for her role in the Netflix series “Orange [...]

  • Power 50 Cent BTS Starz

    Curtis Jackson Builds 'Power' Base as Producer and Master Marketer

    When “Power” began its run on Starz in 2014, Curtis Jackson was better known in the entertainment industry as the pugnacious rapper 50 Cent. Few of those involved with the show expected him to emerge as a force behind the premium cable channel’s most-watched series. But Jackson, 44, has never had a shortage of ambition. He [...]

  • Downton Abbey Movie BTS

    How the Production Crew Added Scope to 'Downton Abbey' for the Big Screen

    The feature continuation of “Downton Abbey” reunites the cast and much of the crew of the period TV series with a mandate to deliver more of the glamour, drama and just plain kindness that prompted millions of viewers on both sides of the Atlantic to fall under the spell of the sprawling Crawley family. “We wanted [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Tamron

    TV Ratings: 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Tamron Hall' Post Strong Debuts

    Both “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and Tamron Hall’s self-titled talk show debuted to strong ratings in syndication this week. The “American Idol” and “Voice” coach’s NBCUniversal show scored a 1.9 household metered market rating and a 6 share in the 56 metered markets, which represents the highest debut for a new syndicated show since 2012. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad