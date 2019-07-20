×

SDCC TV News Roundup: AMC Releases ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Trailer (Watch)

By

CREDIT: Gene Page/AMC

San Diego Comic-Con has become a hotbed of entertainment news in recent years, especially for the television industry.

In today’s SDCC TV news roundup, AMC dropped a trailer for the 10th season of “The Walking Dead” and FX released a first look at “Mayans MC” Season 2.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC debuted the trailer for Season 10 of The Walking Dead,” premiering Oct. 6. The new season of “The Walking Dead will see Danai Gurira return as Michonne for the last time, as the ensemble continues to brave constant attacks in the post-apocalyptic world. Angela Kang serves as executive producer and showrunner on the upcoming season.

Syfy released a trailer for Season 4 of Van Helsing,” premiering this fall. A reimagining of the classic Dracula story, the series follows Vanessa Helsing (Kelly Overton) as she uses her unique powers to combat a world suddenly filled with vampires. The 13-episode drama is produced by Nomadic Pictures with Jonathan Lloyd Walker serving as showrunner.

FX dropped a trailer for the second season of “Mayans MC” ahead of its Comic-Con panel. The “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James stars JD Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes after he gets out of prison and searches for the truth behind his mother’s death. Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino and Emilio Rivera also star. The second season premieres Sept. 3 on FX.

Starz shared new footage from “The Rook,” the supernatural spy thriller starring Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson and Olivia Munn. The show, which airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Starz, follows Greenwell’s character, a woman with no memory of who she is, as she struggles to navigate her complicated high-ranking job, intense relationships and surreal abilities.

Disney’s “DuckTales,” revealed its Season 2 trailer, poster art and character images of Daisy, Goofy and Chip ‘n Dale. The reboot of the late ’80s animated series centers around Scrooge McDuck who gains guardianship of his grandnephews, leading them all on a series of treasure-hunting expeditions. The series was developed by Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones.

DUCKTALES - Key Art. (Disney Channel)DUCKTALES

DUCKTALES (Disney Channel)CHIP, DALE

Disney debuted a teaser for its forthcoming animated series “The Owl House.” The fantasy-comedy, set to premiere in 2020, follows teenage girl Luz who stumbles upon a portal into the Demon Realm and befriends a rebellious witch Eda.

Netflix offered a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” which bows Aug. 30 on the streaming service. Featuring interviews with the artists behind the series, the piece explores how modern visual effects mixes with classic puppetry for the upcoming prequel for Jim Henson’s 1982 feature film “The Dark Crystal.” In the show, three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

AMC brought a new trailer for the second season of horror anthology “The Terror” to Comic-Con. Entitled “The Terror: Infamy,” this new story centers on a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible for deaths within a Japanese American community. The series stars Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane, Cristina Rodlo, Shingo Usami, Naoko Mori, Miki Ishikawa and George Takei, who also serves as a consultant on the show from showrunner Alexander Woo. “The Terror: Infamy” premieres on Aug. 12.

