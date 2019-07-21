SDCC TV News Roundup: Syfy Releases ‘The Magicians’ Season 5 Clip (Watch)

In today’s SDCC TV news roundup, Syfy shares a clip from “The Magicians” Season 5, and Amazon sets the Season 4 premiere of “The Expanse.”

CASTING

Julie Gonzalo and Staz Nair have joined the cast of “Supergirl” for its upcoming fifth season. Gonzalo will portray iconic DC character Andrea Rojas aka Acrata, a polished businesswoman and heir to a Central American tech empire who makes a hostile advance into the world of media — but of course she also holds a mysterious secret. Nair will play a hardened, cynical reporter named William Dey, who looks down on Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) idealism on the surface but has criminal underworld ties that will take the story in darker, deeper directions. Both actors will make their debuts during the fifth season premiere Sunday, Oct. 6 on the CW.

Sendhil Ramamurthy has joined the sixth season of “The Flash” in the recurring role of DC Comics villain Dr. Ramsey Rosso aka Bloodwork, a “brilliant physician with a genius intellect, and the world’s leading expert on hematological oncology.” Ramsey is a former colleague of STAR Labs’ Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) who rekindles that friendship after an unexpected event reunites them in the upcoming season. However, his desire to defy the laws of nature takes him down a dark path, turns him into the monstrous Bloodwork, and threatens much more than the bonds of friendship.

FIRST LOOKS

DC Universe brought a special first look at the upcoming animated “Harley Quinn” series from executive producers Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and Kaley Cuoco, who also voices the titular role. The series is set to premiere on the streaming service this fall.

AMC brought a new trailer for the upcoming fourth and final season of “Preacher” to San Diego this year. In the upcoming season Jesse (Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) are trapped between heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons and all-out nuclear war. The question is whether they can reach God before the end of the world — or if this carnage is all part of God’s plan. The final season will premiere two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. The sneak peek at the season can be seen below:

“Supergirl” is getting a new suit in the fifth season of the CW superhero drama. Conceptualized by the show’s costume designer Victoria Auth and created by Ironhead Studios and Bill Hargates Costumes, the new piece ditches the skirt for a more mature look. “We’re beyond excited to update Supergirl’s iconic suit. We think her new image is strong and powerful. We hope the fans are as excited about it as we are,” executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner said in a statement. Take a gander below at what Kara Danvers aka Supergirl will be fighting crime in come October:

Syfy offered a first look at the upcoming fifth season of “The Magicians,” in which Julia (Stella Maeve) meets a mysterious man from Fillory, who arrives to bestow a quest: to help him find Quentin. After she breaks the bad news that Quentin is dead, he fears the looming apocalypse even more. But that won’t stop the team from going on the quest anyway, also coming up against the Dark King’s tyrannical reign and a time jump 300 years ahead in Fillory that leaves part of the team stranded in the past. Watch Julia meet the the new character below:

Fox revealed the official trailer for its upcoming artificial intelligence thriller, “Next.” From creator and executive producer Manny Coto and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, the show will explore the emergence of a deadly, rogue A.I, examining how technology is invading daily lives and transforming humanity in ways still to be understood. Starring John Slattery, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Gerardo Celasco, Elizabeth Cappucino and Evan Whitten, the series will premiere in 2020.

Fox also shared a first look at the upcoming 18th season of “Family Guy,” premiering Sept. 29. The special Comic-Con sizzle reel featured patriarch Peter in the style of ’90s cartoon icons “Beavis and Butthead,” poked fun at local news interviews and keeping too many cats, and saw tragedy strike the Griffin family in the form of a house fire, as well as a beheading of the first boy to tell Meg he loved her.

YouTube debuted the trailer for the second season of “Impulse,” its supernatural series centered on a rebellious 16-year-old girl (Maddie Hasson) who discovers she has the extraordinary ability to teleport, which both confirms her beliefs about how different she is and puts her in the crosshairs of being controlled. The new season will premiere in the fall.

DATES

The fourth season of “The Expanse” will premiere on Dec. 13 on Amazon Prime Video. In this new chapter of the story, the crew of the Rocinante is on a mission to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate and set their sights on Ilus, a planet rich in natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus, these early explorers are unaware of the dangers that await them. The streamer also unveiled a trailer and some first footage of the Rocinante landing on Ilus in the upcoming season, both of which you can watch below:





The second season of “Titans” will premiere Sept. 6 on DC Universe. The series, which follows the young versions of eventual superheroes such as Starfire, Raven and Beast Boy, was the first live-action project for the streaming service. It stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson. Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Greg Walker and John Fawcett executive produce the series from Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures, Berlanti Prods, and Warner Bros. Television.

The final season of “The Man in the High Castle” will launch Nov. 15 on Amazon Prime Video. In the new episodes, the Resistance will turn into a full-blown rebellion, while a new Black insurgent movement emerges to fight the forces of Nazism and imperialism, as well. Chief Inspector Takeshi Kido (Joel De La Fuente) will find himself torn between his duty to his country and the bonds of family, and Reichsmarschall John Smith (Rufus Sewell) will be drawn towards the portal the Nazis have built to another universe.

Rooster Teeth announced that “Arizona Circle,” a sketch comedy show partnership with Funhaus, will premiere Oct. 23. In each episode, the “gang of misfits trapped in a comical situation” will take the audience from one outrageous sketch to another.

The first season of Rooster Teeth‘s “gen:LOCK” will see its over-the-air premiere on Aug. 3 at 11:30 p.m. on Adult Swim. This will be part of the Toonami block of programming the network offers. The show, which features the voice talent of Michael B. Jordan, Maisie Williams, Dakota Fanning and David Tennant, is a mecha-anime style series set 50 years in the future, when a team is assembled to take on the oppressive authoritarian force threatening the world. Also on Aug. 3, Rooster Teeth’s special Shark Week episode of “Immersion” will get an over-the-air debut on Discovery (at 10 p.m.). “Immersion” brings to life some of the most iconic shark moments from pop culture history in order to answer a range of shark-fueled questions. The show is produced by Rooster Teeth, Alevy Prods and Critical Content.

RENEWALS

“Haunter” will return with a new season in January 2020 on Rooster Teeth. The show follows a group of gamers who hunt for ghosts at some of the world’s most notoriously haunted locales. Determined to see a ghost and have some fun, ghost hunters will do everything to scare up a spirit or each other, but what is a joke and what is a real aberration will be determined as episodes unfold.