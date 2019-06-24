×
‘Scream’ Series Moves From MTV to VH1 for July Debut

The long-gestating third season of the “Scream” series is finally debuting–but not on its original network.

Variety has confirmed that the series will air on VH1 instead of MTV as originally planned. “Scream” will debut on VH1 on July 8 and air two one-hour episodes back-to-back for three straight nights.

The third season of the series based on the horror movie franchise of the same name was first announced in 2016. Since then, both VH1 and MTV have largely moved away from scripted programming.

This marks the latest instance of Viacom shuffling properties around its cable portfolio. Most recently it was announced that Tracy Oliver’s “First Wives Club” series would find its fourth home on the upcoming streaming service BET+ after having previously been set up at TV Land, Paramount Network, and BET.

Season 3 revolves around Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler), a local star running back whose tragic past comes back to haunt him at the worst time, threatening his hard-earned plans for his future — and the lives of his unlikely group of friends.

The season will also star Mary J. Blige, Tyga, Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, Giorgia Whigham, CJ Wallace, Jessica Sula, and Giullian Yao Gioiello. Wes Craven — the late mastermind behind the film franchise — is credited as executive producer on the series along with Queen Latifah, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena, and Cathy Konrad. Matthew Signer and Keith Levine serve as producers. VH1’s Maggie Malina and Dana Gotlieb-Carter are the executives overseeing “Scream.”

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of the move to VH1.

