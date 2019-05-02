×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Adaptation of Scott Turow’s ‘One L’ in Early Development at Freeform

By

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Scott Turow
CREDIT: M Spencer Green/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A television adaptation of Scott Turow’s novel “One L” is in “very early” development at Freeform, Variety has learned.

The eponymous series “follows five uniquely gifted students who bond as they navigate the perils of their first year of law school and come to terms with who they want to be, while grappling with their complicated pasts,” according to the network.

Turow is the author of about a dozen books, including legal thrillers “Identical,” “Presumed Innocent,” and “Burden of Proof.” The nonfictional “One L: The Turbulent True Story of a First Year at Harvard Law School,” was first published in 1977.

The attorney and scribe is penning the pilot for Freeform with writer Jill Abbinanti. Abbinanti’s TV credits include “CSI: NY,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Pan Am,” and “Instinct.”

Several of Turow’s other works have already been adapted into movies for the small screen, including “Innocent,” “Pleading Guilty,” “Reversible Errors,” and “Burden of Proof. In 1990, “Presumed Innocent” was made into a film starring Harrison Ford, Greta Scacchi and Brian Dennehy.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • The Good Fight

    CBS Execs Tout $8 Billion Content Spend, Streaming Expansion and Ad Gains

    CBS Corp. will spend more than $8 billion on content this year as it looks to bolster its pipeline of programs for in-house platforms and outside buyers. CBS executives touted the company’s investment in high-end content, plans to expand its streaming offerings — including the launch of a local news channel in Los Angeles this [...]

  • Scott Turow

    Adaptation of Scott Turow's 'One L' in Early Development at Freeform

    A television adaptation of Scott Turow’s novel “One L” is in “very early” development at Freeform, Variety has learned. The eponymous series “follows five uniquely gifted students who bond as they navigate the perils of their first year of law school and come to terms with who they want to be, while grappling with their [...]

  • Elizabeth Banks

    TV News Roundup: Elizabeth Banks To Host ABC's Game Show 'Press Your Luck'

    In today’s roundup, Elizabeth Banks is set to host ABC’s new game show “Press Your Luck,” and HBO’s released the first trailer for its upcoming series “The Righteous Gemstones.” CASTING Elizabeth Banks will now add game show host to her credits as the newly announced host of ABC’s “Press Your Luck” premiering June 12. Produced [...]

  • Black-ish

    'Black-ish' Renewed for Season 6 at ABC, 'Mixed-ish' Prequel Ordered to Series

    ABC has renewed “Black-ish” for a sixth season and has also put out a series order for a prequel to the show titled “Mixed-ish.” The spinoff series, which has been in development since February, focuses on the experience of Tracee Ellis Ross’s character, Rainbow Johnson, growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s. “Black-ish” [...]

  • Jennifer O'Connell Suzanna Makkos

    WarnerMedia Hires Jennifer O’Connell, Suzanna Makkos in Executive VP Roles

    Both Jennifer O’Connell and Suzanna Makkos are joining the executive ranks at the WarnerMedia streaming service, Variety has learned. Makkos will serve as executive vice president of original comedy and animation, while O’Connell will be WarnerMedia’s executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming. Both will report to Sarah Aubrey, head of original content [...]

  • "The Locomotion Reverberation"-- Pictured: Sheldon Cooper

    CBS Ekes Out Q1 Profit Gain, but Misses Wall Street Revenue Target

    CBS Corp. said first-quarter operations grew thanks to Super Bowl advertising and an uptick in streaming-video subscriptions, and the company trumped Wall Street’s profit estimates even as it missed predictions for revenue. The New York owner of the CBS television network and the Showtime premium-cable channel said results during the period benefited from an 18% [...]

  • John Moxey

    British TV and Film Director John Llewellyn Moxey Dies at 94

    John Llewellyn Moxey, a prolific TV director who helmed episodes of “Charlie’s Angels,” “Mannix,” “Magnum, P.I.” and “Murder, She Wrote,” died of complications from cancer on April 29 in University Place, Wash. He was 94. The Argentinean-born British director was also known for a long string of 1970s-era TV movies, including “The Night Stalker,” “Panic [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad