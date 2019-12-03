×
‘Schooled’ Picked Up for Full Season at ABC, Showrunner Tim Doyle Exits

SCHOOLED - ABC's "Schooled" stars AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, and Brett Dier as Charlie Brown (CB). (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)
CREDIT: ABC

“Schooled” has received a back nine order for its second season at ABC. In addition, showrunner Tim Doyle has departed the series.

Series co-executive producers Tom Hertz and Vanessa McCarthy will take over for Doyle. This marks the second showrunner change for the “Goldbergs” spinoff this year, with Doyle having taken over from Season 1 showrunner and series co-creator Marc Firek in August.

More to come…

