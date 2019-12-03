‘Schooled’ Picked Up for Full Season at ABC, Showrunner Tim Doyle Exits

“Schooled” has received a back nine order for its second season at ABC. In addition, showrunner Tim Doyle has departed the series.
Series co-executive producers Tom Hertz and Vanessa McCarthy will take over for Doyle. This marks the second showrunner change for the “Goldbergs” spinoff this year, with Doyle having taken over from Season 1 showrunner and series co-creator Marc Firek in August.
A second “Downton Abbey” movie looks likely – but it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon, despite efforts to get writer Julian Fellowes to pull some night shifts, producer Gareth Neame says. Fellowes and Neame were quizzed about a sequel to “Downton Abbey: The Movie,” which enjoyed a successful release earlier this year. “Fortunately, it has [...]
AT&T’s multibillion-dollar bet on HBO Max, set to debut next spring, will anchor the telco’s video-entertainment strategy in 2020 and beyond, according to chief financial officer John Stephens. HBO Max is “the key aspect of the video strategy going forward,” said Stephens, speaking at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas Tuesday. “This is a [...]
Wild Sheep Content, the L.A.-based production company of former Netflix head of international originals Erik Barmack, is teaming with France’s Studio Reaz to adapt “Marked for Life,” the debut novel by top Scandinavian crime writer Emelie Schepp featuring the damaged heroine Jana Berzelius. The deal was signed with Joakim Hansson, CEO of Schepp’s Stockholm-based agents, [...]
Fans are registering huge interest in “The Mandalorian” around the world, despite the fact that only those in a handful of markets can watch the Disney Plus series. Parrot Analytics measures demand for TV shows across social media, blogs, and elsewhere to produce a demand rating, and said the “Star Wars” spinoff was the most [...]
Last night saw the return of the DIY competition show “Making It” with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman on NBC, but the show wasn’t able to build as strongly in the TV ratings as it did last season. Monday’s premiere scored a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.9 million total viewers, a series low [...]
Discovery’s Motor Trend streaming service is reviving “Top Gear America” with a new trio of hosts: Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry and British journalist Jethro Bovingdon. Set to debut in the spring, the series marks the latest effort to put a U.S. spin on the enduring U.K. franchise that celebrates the automotive world by putting the [...]
Last New Year’s Eve, Tiffany Haddish made headlines for “bombing” during a standup show in Miami. At the time, she tweeted a response to acknowledge that it happened and that she “prayed on it” and felt it would not happen again. Now, almost a year later, Haddish has used her new Netflix special, “Tiffany Haddish: [...]