‘Schooled’ Picked Up for Full Season at ABC, Showrunner Tim Doyle Exits

“Schooled” has received a back nine order for its second season at ABC. In addition, showrunner Tim Doyle has departed the series.

Series co-executive producers Tom Hertz and Vanessa McCarthy will take over for Doyle. This marks the second showrunner change for the “Goldbergs” spinoff this year, with Doyle having taken over from Season 1 showrunner and series co-creator Marc Firek in August.

More to come…