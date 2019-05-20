×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Imagine Documentaries Teams With School of American Ballet, DCTV for ‘On Pointe’ Series

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
School of American Ballet, The Nutcracker audtions (Party Scene), Sunday, September 24, 2017. Credit Photo: Erin Baiano
CREDIT: Courtesy of Imagine Documentaries

Imagine Documentaries has partnered with DCTV and School of American Ballet for “On Pointe,” a docu series offering an inside look at the rigorous training program at the nation’s foremost school for ballet professionals.

The deal calls for Imagine to work with DCTV and the School of American Ballet on a series chronicling the pursuit by young ballet hopefuls of coveted roles in the New York City Ballet’s annual performances of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” at Lincoln Center. Performances in that holiday institution are considered crucial for dancers to be accepted into the New York City Ballet and other companies around the world.

DCTV is a New York-based non-profit organization that has provided on media literacy and documentary production training courses since 1972. The SAB has been a premier dance academy for 85 years but has never before allowed documentary filmmakers access to the school. The school draws a diverse array of aspiring dancers from around the world.

Related

Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein will executive produce “On Pointe” DCTV’s Matthew O’Neill will direct the series and produce along with Larissa Bills. The series has not yet been shopped to TV buyers. Imagine Documentaries recently inked a first-look pact with Apple but it’s unclear if “On Pointe” will end up there.

“I am in awe of the tremendous talent and commitment of the young student dancers and instructors at the prestigious School of American Ballet.  I am honored Imagine is part of the team trusted in sharing their inspirational stories with the world for the first time,” said Howard.

Carrie Hinrichs, executive director of SAB, said school leaders are confident that Imagine and DCTV will deliver the “highest quality” documentary look at the institution. 

“The dedication, artistry and accomplishment that is on display at SAB on a daily basis is nothing short of remarkable, and yet we have always been extremely reluctant to allow any invasive film production that would interfere with our focused daily training.  In Imagine and DCTV, we believe we have finally found the perfect partners to tell SAB’s story without compromising any facet of our mission,” Hinrichs said.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More TV

  • EP_6_0036.ARW

    TV Review: 'Good Omens'

    Like Starz’s “American Gods” before it, Amazon’s newest limited series attempts to adapt the philosophically lofty, theologically-infused work of British novelist Neil Gaiman. In his 1990 novel “Good Omens” (co-written with Terry Pratchett), an odd-couple angel and demon attempt to avert the apocalypse in order to continue enjoying their unusual partnership. Onscreen, this pairing — [...]

  • Emmys: Second Annual FYC Independents Screenings

    Emmys: 'All American,' 'Atypical,' 'Vida' Actors Among Lineup for Second Annual FYC Independents Screenings (EXCLUSIVE)

    The FYC Independents Screenings will take place Friday, May 31 in Van Nuys, Calif, Variety has learned exclusively. Formerly the FYC U.S. Independents, this evening of screenings and schmoozing with talent from series such as the CW’s “All American,” Netflix’s “Atypical” and Starz’ “Vida” is thrown by actress and producer Meredith Thomas to increase visibility [...]

  • School of American Ballet, The Nutcracker

    Imagine Documentaries Teams With School of American Ballet, DCTV for 'On Pointe' Series

    Imagine Documentaries has partnered with DCTV and School of American Ballet for “On Pointe,” a docu series offering an inside look at the rigorous training program at the nation’s foremost school for ballet professionals. The deal calls for Imagine to work with DCTV and the School of American Ballet on a series chronicling the pursuit [...]

  • Lester Holt

    Chris Berend Tapped to Oversee NBC News' Digital Efforts

    Chris Berend, an executive who has been overseeing digital video for CNN and helped launch Great Big Story, a streaming-video site aimed at younger audiences, will jump to NBC News to lead its digital efforts. Berend will replace Nick Ascheim, who will move into a new role that is described as “improving digital and product [...]

  • Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The

    CAA's Packaging Fee Becomes Flashpoint in 'Walking Dead' Litigation

    The issue that is at the heart of the WGA’s present standoff with talent agencies has flared up as a source of tension in the litigation between AMC Networks and Frank Darabont and CAA over profit participation on “The Walking Dead.” The practice of talent agencies receiving packaging fees for helping to assemble the creative [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad